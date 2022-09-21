Boy, 15, dies after being stabbed outside school in Huddersfield

Police have launched a murder investigation after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed outside a school in Huddersfield.

Officers received a third-party report at 2.54pm on Wednesday that a teenager had been seriously injured in an assault in Woodhouse Hill, Fartown.

The victim, who was in a critical condition, was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery. The teenager was pronounced dead a short time later in hospital, the force said.

The attack happened close to the entrance of North Huddersfield trust school, a mixed secondary school, with a police cordon subsequently put in place.

Detectives from the West Yorkshire police homicide and major enquiry team are leading the investigation into the murder of the boy, whose identity has not been disclosed. No arrests have been made.

Senior investigating officer DS Marc Bowes said it has identified a number of witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information.

“Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees district who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact HMET detectives via 101 or online quoting crime reference 13220521713.