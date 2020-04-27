Boy, 15, dead after shooting in north-end Toronto on Sunday: police

Toronto police say a 15-year-old boy has died after a shooting in the city's north end.

They say they were called about the incident shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

They say that when they arrived at the scene, they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say he died after arriving at the hospital.

Homicide investigators are looking for witnesses to the shooting.

They're asking anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press