Boy, 15, charged over Enfield youth centre stabbing

Thames Magistrates Court in London (PA Archive)

A 15-year-old boy has been charged over a stabbing at a youth centre in Enfield.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at 2.38pm on Thursday at a youth centre on South Street, close to Ponders End train station.

Alongside paramedics, they found a 16-year-old boy with a slash wound to the neck. He was rushed to hospital and his condition was assessed as “not life-threatening or life-changing”.

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy was charged with two counts of actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Youth Court on Saturday.

Due to his age, he cannot be named.