Boy, 15, charged with murder after teenager stabbed to death

A teenage boy has been charged with the stabbing murder of an 18-year-old in east London

The boy, who is 15 and cannot be named due to his age, is due before magistrates in Barkingside on Monday, Scotland Yard said.

Emergency services were called to Harrow Road in Ilford just before 4am on Thursday to reports of a fight.

They found a man who had been stabbed and he died at the scene.

He was later identified as Kamran Khalid.

