Boy, 15, charged over murder of man in front of horrified Brixton shoppers

Fatally stabbed: Keelen Morris Wong (Met Police)

Detectives have charged a 15-year-old boy over the murder of a young man outside shops in south London.

Keelen Morris Wong, 22, was fatally stabbed in Brixton’s busy Coldharbour Lane around 4.45pm on Tuesday.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene.

The attack happened in broad daylight in front of horrified shoppers.

Police said on Saturday that Kyiza Sandiford, 23, from Merton has been charged with Keelen’s murder and for possession of an offensive weapon. Sandiford is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on October 7.

A 15-year-old who was arrested on October 5 has been released on bail. A second 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, remains in custody.

Mr Wong’s next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers, a spokesman said.

A shop worker who witnessed the stabbing told reporters: “It was really busy on the street, there was a shout then screaming. Everyone scattered.

“Someone shouted ‘he’s been stabbed’. There was a boy on the ground, the paramedics arrived and worked on him.

“All of us with businesses here are in shock. There were kids coming home from school, they had to see all that. I’m very upset.”

Police and medics on Coldharbour Lane, Brixton (Brixton Buzz / X / Twitter)

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin said: “I don’t underestimate the impact such a horrific incident will have had on anyone who saw it.

“We have heard from a number of people but I am asking anyone who witnessed it to speak to us, in confidence, about what they saw.

“We are making significant progress, but we can never have too much information.

“Our work to establish a motive is ongoing. Any information, however small, may assist the investigation and allow those responsible to be held to account.

"I am also fully aware that there are a number of videos circulating following the incident, including of the crime scene.

“I know that these videos are causing enormous distress for the loved ones of the victim, and I would ask people to respect them by not circulating this upsetting footage.”

Anyone who has information that can help police should call 101 or post via @MetCC ref CAD 5530/03OCT.