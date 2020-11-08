Boy, 15, arrested after girls stabbed walking to school in Thornton Heath

The second victim was approached by a stranger and stabbed in the arm in St Paul’s Road (Google)

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after two teenage girls were stabbed as they walked to school.

The youth was detained early on Sunday morning on suspicion of GBH in relation to the "almost identical" attacks in Thornton Heath, Croydon, south London.

In the first incident a 15-year-old girl was approached by a stranger and stabbed in the leg in Moffat Road at 8.50am on Wednesday 4 November.

Two days later, at 8.23am on Friday, another 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the arm after being approached by a stranger in St Paul's Road.

Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which were deemed not to be life-threatening.

Detectives said the girls go to separate schools and are not thought to know each other.

The Metropolitan Police are still appealing for information and witnesses.

Detective Inspector David Adams of South Area Command said: “These attacks are almost identical in nature and I am confident that they are linked.

"Enhanced patrols are being conducted in the area at the start and end of the school day.

“Please do contact police or speak with officers on patrol if you have concerns or information.”

The suspect remains in custody.

