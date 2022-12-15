Boy, 14, run over and killed as France celebrates World Cup victory over Morocco

Violent clashes broke out in cities including Nice, where hooded individuals were filmed chasing Morocco fans and shouting 'Arabs out' - VALERY HACHE

Celebrations in France after its World Cup victory over Morocco were marred by tragedy on Wednesday night after a 14-year-old boy was run over and killed in Montpellier.

A film of the incident showed a white hatchback stuck in traffic surrounded by marauding fans. The driver had a flag stuck to his back window, which the crowd tried to rip away. The driver then performed a quick U-turn.

Several members of the crowd could not react in time and the teenager was dragged under the wheels, sustaining critical injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of his injuries shortly afterwards. Police swiftly found the vehicle, which had been abandoned, and are searching for the driver.

Local MP Nathalie Oziol expressed regret that “a sporting event has ended in absolute tragedy”.

Morocco fans celebrate with fireworks on Sonnenallee after the final whistle despite their team's loss - Soeren Stache

French authorities had warned of potential violence and unrest after the high-stakes semi-final between France and Morocco, a former French protectorate. Around 700,000 dual French-Moroccan nationals live in France.

One Paris official had even called for the Champs-Elysées to be shut on Wednesday night to avoid scenes of “civil war”.

However, the “world’s most beautiful avenue” remained relatively calm except for some sporadic clashes later on.

According to Le Figaro, police arrested 40 “armed far-Right sympathisers” in Paris who they said were on their way to the Champ-Elysées “to have it out” with Morocco fans.

Moroccan supporters light a fire in a Brussels street as tensions boiled over after the game - SIMON WOHLFAHRT

Some 10,000 police officers were dispatched around the country, including 2,200 in Paris alone, many equipped with riot gear.

There were clashes in Grenoble, Lyon, Bordeaux and Nice, where hooded individuals were filmed chasing Morocco fans and shouting “Arabs out” and “we’re in our own home”.

Most incidents involved fans letting off flares and firework rockets at each other or setting rubbish bins on fire.

In all, there were 167 arrests in the Paris area and another 95 in the rest of France. Five policemen were lightly injured.

In Belgium meanwhile, roughly 100 Moroccan fans gathered near Brussels South station, throwing fireworks and other objects at lines of police dressed in riot gear but dispersed quickly when tear gas was deployed.