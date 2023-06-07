Boy, 14, dies in 'tragic accident' at school

St Kentigern's Academy

A 14-year-old boy has died in an incident at a West Lothian school in what is believed to have been a “tragic accident”.

Emergency services were called to St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn on Tuesday, which is 20 miles from Edinburgh.

The pupil was taken to hospital but died shortly after. The school said there was an “isolated incident” within the grounds.

While police have launched an investigation, it is not currently believed to be criminal in nature.

Sources involved in the response to the incident said on Tuesday morning that the death was currently believed to be the result of a “tragic accident”.

School ‘devastated’

The headteacher, Andrew Sharkey, said the school community had been “devastated” by the death of the S3 pupil.

One theory being investigated was that the pupil had died following a choking game, which have become popular with some teenagers after they spread on social media, The Telegraph understands.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.20pm officers were called to a report of concern for a 14-year-old boy at a school in the Bathgate area.

“He was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but died a short time later. His family have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the death.”

A statement posted on the school’s website said: “We can confirm that emergency services were called to St Kentigern’s Academy following an isolated incident within the school grounds.

“All parents of pupils directly affected have been contacted and we are assisting the relevant authorities with their ongoing inquiries.

“We have set up emotional support and signposting for students affected by today’s incident and are unable to comment further at this time due to an ongoing police investigation”.

Headteacher Andrew Sharkey said: “Everyone in our school community has been devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our pupils.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences and offers of support.

“We have set up ongoing emotional support and signposting for students and staff affected by this tragic news.

“We would like to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly painful time.

“We are assisting the relevant authorities with their investigation to establish the facts and we will not be making any further comment at this time.”

St Kentigern’s is a Catholic comprehensive school and its former pupils include the singers Susan Boyle and Lewis Capaldi.

