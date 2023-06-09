Boy, 14, who collapsed at school in West Lothian died of natural causes

A 14-year-old boy who collapsed at a school in Blackburn, West Lothian, on Tuesday died from natural causes, police have confirmed.

Hamdan Aslam’s family revealed he had an undiagnosed heart condition, and emphasised there was “no one to blame for his loss”.

Officers were called to a report of concern for the teenager at St Kentigern’s academy at about 1.20pm on Tuesday. He was taken by ambulance to hospital but died a short time later.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Police Scotland announced that a postmortem had confirmed Hamdan died from natural causes.

The boy’s family said they wanted “to assure Hamdan’s friends and our community that this was an entirely natural death and could not have been predicted”.

In a statement released through their solicitor, Aamer Anwar, his family added: “Our family is left devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful boy Hamdan who brought so much joy to our lives.

“A full police investigation is being carried out, but we can confirm that Hamdan had a pre-existing heart condition that had never been detected, and sadly his death could have occurred at any time.

“There is no one to blame for his loss, it was God’s will.”

His family also addressed speculation about the circumstances of their son’s death, which intensified online and in some media in the days after the incident. The local mosque in Bathgate, where they worshipped, called for an end to “speculation and assumptions” on Thursday, as did Scotland’s first minister, Humza Yousaf, when he was asked about it in the Holyrood chamber on Thursday.

The family said: “We know that Hamdan’s loss is being deeply felt by his friends and teachers and we would urge those who have engaged in rumours on social media to stop, it is untruthful and compounding our grief.

“Please take down the posts, the running commentary is unhelpful to the children, teachers and our family who have been left deeply traumatised and devastated.

“We know that Hamdan’s teachers and friends did everything possible to save his life and for that our family will for ever be grateful to them.”

Ch Insp Jocelyn O’Connor said: “This has been a tragic incident which has deeply affected everyone at the school. Our thoughts remain with Hamdan’s family and friends at this very difficult time and we are providing our support to them. They have requested privacy and I would ask their wishes are respected.”

As with any sudden death, a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Andrew Sharkey, the headteacher of St Kentigern’s, said: “Hamdan was an exemplary student and he will be hugely missed by the St Kentigern’s community.



“Hamdan was a bright and diligent young man, and conscientious in his studies. He was very friendly, popular with his classmates and he had a close group of friends. He was always polite and well-mannered in class and popular with his teachers. Hamdan was kind and thoughtful in all he did and he was always happy, with a beautiful smile.



“Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.



“Our dedicated team at St Kentigern’s academy will continue to provide support to pupils and we would ask that the family’s privacy is respected.”