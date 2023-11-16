Boy, 13, gets chance to sing with Billy Lockett

Evan Fallon will get to sing on stage in Birmingham with Billy Lockett

A 13-year-old musician whose videos have been viewed millions of times on TikTok has been invited to sing on stage with music star Billy Lockett.

Evan Fallon's invitation to appear alongside the singer-songwriter came after the pair performed a duet on BBC Radio Northampton.

The teenager will hit the stage during the Birmingham show of Lockett's tour next month.

Evan said he "couldn't say no" to Lockett's incredible offer.

TikTok videos of Evan and his band C15 have so far attracted more than nine million views.

A clip of the band performing Bruno Mars' Billionaire has been seen 5.6m times, while a solo piece by Evan has clocked 3.4m.

Evan, who lives near Brixworth, said the amount of interest his videos had received were a "massive shock".

The band's first public gig was at Groove on the Green in Walgrave in July. They followed that up with a performance on Abington Street, as part of Northampton Music Festival, and an appearance in the Northamptonshire Local Music Awards.

Billy Lockett has invited Evan Fallon to sing alongside him in Birmingham

Lockett's own journey started in Northampton with piano lessons at the age of eight. He set up a band when he was 15 and began releasing his own music in 2011.

His song Balance was featured on BBC Introducing and BBC Radio 1, and his debut studio album Abington Grove followed in February.

After singing his track Call Me In The Morning with Evan on BBC Radio Northampton, Lockett told the teenager: "It makes me go back to my roots because I was coming in here when I was a kid, and it's just nice to be with you at the beginning of your amazing journey."

Lockett then surprised Evan with an invitation to sing the same song on stage at the O2 Academy in Birmingham in December. Evan agreed straight away, saying he "couldn't say no to that".

As Evan now prepares for his big date, Lockett left him with some advice: "Never compare yourself to anyone. Just focus on what you're doing. This is the most fun job in the world."

Story continues

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830