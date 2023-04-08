Boy, 12, smiles as he appears in court charged with Marcia Grant’s murder

Marcia Grant has been described as a 'pillar of her community' - South Yorkshire Police

A 12-year-old boy accused of murdering a “warm and loving” 60-year-old was smiling when he appeared in court on Saturday.

Marcia Grant, 60, died on Wednesday evening after she was run over with a car outside her home in Sheffield. Emergency services were called at 7.10pm and the foster carer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and suspected possession of a knife and charged on Saturday morning.

The child, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared at Sheffield Youth Court charged with murdering the grandmother and possessing a bladed article.

Wearing a dark blue jumper over an open-necked light blue shirt and blue trousers, the child stood in the glass-fronted dock flanked by two security officers during the 30-minute hearing.

The boy was seen smiling and fidgeting with his hands, only speaking to respond “yeah” when asked to confirm his identity.

The boy was placed in a secure residential placement under the supervision of the Youth Justice Board and ordered to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on April 11.

Alan Kelleher, chairman of the bench of magistrates, told the court that “only remanding you in secure accommodation would be appropriate” to protect the public, “bearing in mind the serious nature of the offences”.

Police at the scene of Marcia Grant's death in Sheffield earlier this week - Oli Constable/BBC News

On Friday, Mrs Grant was described by her family as “the pillar of her community”.

The police cordon outside the semi-detached home was removed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The mother-of-two has yet to be formally identified, but her family described her as "a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community".

They added: "Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.

"We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are under way and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss."

One neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Telegraph that Mrs Grant's death was “a complete shock”.

Story continues

Describing Mrs Grant, he said: “Every Halloween we would knock round with the children. She was always happy to see them and gave them sweets.”

'A beautiful soul inside and out'

Friends also paid tribute to Mrs Grant on social media on Saturday.

Michelle Faulkner described her as “one of the best [foster carers] you could ever wish to meet”.

Jackie Hector wrote on Facebook: “I am absolutely devastated to read such tragic news. She was a beautiful soul inside and out and her laughter was infectious."

Fayzeh Mohamed said: "I was lucky enough to have worked with Marcia and know just how kind and wonderful she was. A great loss for her family, friends and to the city."

Rows of flowers were left outside the social worker’s semi-detached home on Hemper Lane, Greenhill.

One card described Mrs Grant as “a caring lady with a beautiful heart and smile”.

Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident.”