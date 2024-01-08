Boy, 12, Kills 1 After Crashing SUV into Tree in Texas

The victim has been identified as 12-year-old Kevin Briones

Ron Koeberer/Getty Images The victim was later identified by WFAA

A 12-year-old boy was behind the wheel when an SUV crashed into a tree on Thursday, Jan. 4, killing another 12-year-old boy, according to Police.

A Dallas Police report said the accident happened at 8:40 a.m. on the 15000 block of Lasater Road, near the intersection of Champlain Way in Mesquite, Texas, per NBC Dallas Fort Worth.

The SUV that was traveling south went off the road and hit the tree, a Dallas Police report said, according to multiple news outlets including CBS Texas, ABC 8 WFAA, Fort-Worth Star-Telegram and BNN.

A 12-year-old boy, later identified as Kevin Briones per BNN, died at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Dallas Police Department reportedly confirmed that the SUV was speeding before it crashed. The boys reportedly told police that the driver and a passenger got into an argument right before the crash, according to BNN.

Per BNN, Kevin’s mother, Michelle Briones, revealed that her son was the oldest of four siblings and loved soccer. Kevin, along with his brothers, was a regular at the New Era Boxing Gym in Texas.

To support Kevin's loved ones, a GoFundMe page has been set up by Kevin's mother. Her message on the page reads, "I am raising funds for my son Kevin's funeral."

A friend of the deceased said, "I couldn't believe it because it's actually taking me time to realize he's dead," he said. "He was just too young to die," per FOX 4.

The driver of the car has not been identified at this time.

An investigation is still ongoing.





