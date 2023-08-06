Boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run incident on M62 in West Yorkshire

A 12-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle on the M62 as he tried to cross the motorway, police say.

They added they are appealing for information after the vehicle failed to stop at the scene in West Yorkshire.

Officers had earlier reports of one car being involved in a crash on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services, as well as further information immediately before the collision, of two people walking along the M62.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a young boy. We have specialist officers supporting his family at this extremely difficult time.

"We understand that he was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he has been hit by a vehicle. The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene or reported this collision to the police, and I would urge them to come forward now and assist us in our enquiries.

"We are also asking anyone who was driving along the M62 between Hartshead Moor and the M606 last night between 9.30pm and 9.50pm to please check any dashcam footage you may have of this incident."

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.

The road was closed in both directions overnight, but that closure has since been lifted.