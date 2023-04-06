Boy, 12, arrested on murder charge after woman, in 60s, killed in car crash

(Google Maps)

A child has been arrested on suspicion of murder and having a knife after a woman in her 60s was hit by a car and killed.

The victim was pronounced dead after being found seriously injured in the residential area of Greenhill, Sheffield at 7.10pm on Wednesday.

The boy, aged 12, was found by South Yorkshire Police a short term later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article.

Pictures from the scene show a silver car with a smashed passenger-side window in the middle of Hemper Lane, Greenhill.

Floral tributes to the victim have been left in the front garden of a semi-detached house still being guarded by police.

A number of floral tributes had been left outside the property which had police tape across the driveway.

One message read: “I’m so sorry for your loss. She was a beautiful soul.”

Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with police, or via Crimestoppers.