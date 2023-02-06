Boy, 10, shot dead during ‘dispute’ in Northern California. Man arrested, sheriff says

A man was arrested after a 10-year-old boy was shot and killed during a “dispute” Sunday evening in rural Northern California, authorities said.

Deputies responded around 7:40 p.m. following reports of shots fired in the area of Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A boy was found inside a home with a single gunshot wound and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A suspect, identified as 31-year-old Juan Martin Ortiz of Olivehurst, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Ortiz was booked into the Yuba County Jail on charges of homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

The sheriff’s news release described the shooting as a “dispute among families” but said no other details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident were immediately available. Homicide detectives continue to actively investigate the shooting.

The victim’s identity would not be released because he is a minor, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Ortiz’s bail is set at $1 million, jail records show.