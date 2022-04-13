Boxpark comes to the City with new Liverpool Street deal

A mock-up of how the new BoxHall might look (Boxpark)

Street food is coming to the City: hospitality group Boxpark has signed a deal to open a new 17,000 square foot by Liverpool Street next year.

Dubbed the “BoxHall City”, the site will replace the existing Metropolitan Arcade at Liverpool Street Station with a collection of food and drink outlets and event venues.

The arcade was built in 1912 on the site of the former Metropolitan Railway station, which is now served by Circle, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City line tubes.

The site will open in summer 2023 as part of a 15-year lease signed with freehold owner, Transport for London.

Boxpark founder Roger Wade said: “We are excited to repurpose the building and make it home to a premium food, beer and music hall – BoxHall, whilst retaining its character and feel.”

BoxHall City will be the fourth Boxpark site in London. Its first venue opened in Shoreditch in 2010, with subsequent sites in Croydon and Wembley. The name comes from the use of old shipping containers, which house bars and restaurants and are used to construct venues.

Expansion comes after the group secured “significant investment” from Lloyds Development Capital, the private equity arm of Lloyds Bank, according to Boxpark’s recent accounts.

The group created its first “BoxHall” concept in Bristol, repurposing an existing building rather than building a new structure out of containers.

The current Metropolitan arcade is a mixture of retail outlets, cafes and office space. Under current plans, the existing Edwardian features of the building will be retained and restored, accompanying the introduction of high-end food counters, craft beer outlets and a new music hall.

TfL’s Head of Commercial Property Nigel Pickup said: “This will provide a range of food and beverage options to the thousands of people who visit, work or pass through Liverpool Street Station every day.”

The site faced demolition in the 1980s following proposals to build a 5-story office block, but a local petition led to the 110-year old arcade being saved.

Boxpark made sales were £15.2 million in the 12 months to April 2020. Lockdowns and Covid restrictions saw revenue slump last year and the group fell to a loss.