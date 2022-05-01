Boxing world hails Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano as special moment for women's boxing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Baer
·Writer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Katie Taylor
    Katie Taylor
    Irish association footballer and boxer

Katie Taylor's win over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden was special, and may very well end up being the best boxing match of the year.

For 10 rounds in front of a raucous crowd, the two top pound-for-pound boxers went to war, all the way up to the final bell. The fight was seen as quite possibly the most significant in women's boxing history going into Saturday, and the sport more than met expectations.

Taylor was named the victor by split decision despite looking dazed at one point in the fifth round, a result just controversial enough to spark an immediate agreement for a rematch.

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn hailed the fight as one of the greatest in boxing history, while Serrano's promoter, Jake Paul, had a one-word reaction.

Pretty much everyone watching the fight agreed on the fight's quality, but there was more than a little disagreement about the outcome. Several people, including one of the judges, thought it was Serrano's win. But that didn't take away from the size of the moment.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor feud after Serrano-Taylor

And, of course, there just had to be a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor feud.

Paul appeared onscreen alongside Hearn after the fight in his capacity as Serrano's promoter through his Most Valuable Promotions and objected to the result as the Madison Square Garden crowd loudly booed him:

"It was a draw at best. We thought we won. We thought Amanda won. Amanda performed amazing, fight of a lifetime. That was Arturo Gatti versus Micky Ward. That was incredible, both women fought their hearts out. This is a historic moment. The crowd's booing, but everyone here's a winner tonight."

McGregor, rooting for his compatriot Taylor, didn't appreciate hearing someone question her win:

It didn't take long for Paul to respond with a brutal takedown.

Irish boxer Katie Taylor (R) and Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano pose for photos following their the World Lightweight Title fight at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
What a night for Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano and boxing. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Turner returns from layoff, New England beats Miami 2-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Turner returned from an ankle injury that had sidelined him since early February and made three saves in the start of his final season with New England, helping the Revolution beat Inter Miami 2-0 on Saturday night. The 27-year-old goalkeeper, who agreed in February to join Arsenal this summer, had not appeared in a competitive match since Feb. 2, when he played for the United States in a World Cup qualifier against Honduras in St. Paul, Minnesota. That match was pl

  • Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn make $1m bet on Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano result

    YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul said he would give his potential winnings to Serrano

  • IHIT identifies Maple Ridge shooting victim, asks for public information

    Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C. on Thursday as Maple Ridge resident Arthur Aaron Joseph Comeau. Police were called to the 21300 block of Carlton Street around 2 p.m. PT Thursday after multiple reports of shots being fired, according to a statement. Officers arrived to find one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, despite the efforts of emergency responders. Comeau, 41, was known to police, but it is still unknown if h

  • Twitter reacts to Marlon Vera’s bloody win over Rob Font at UFC on ESPN 35

    See the top Twitter reactions to Marlon Vera's win over Rob Font in the UFC on ESPN 35 main event.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn