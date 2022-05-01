Boxing world hails Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano as special moment for women's boxing

Katie Taylor's win over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden was special, and may very well end up being the best boxing match of the year.

For 10 rounds in front of a raucous crowd, the two top pound-for-pound boxers went to war, all the way up to the final bell. The fight was seen as quite possibly the most significant in women's boxing history going into Saturday, and the sport more than met expectations.

Taylor was named the victor by split decision despite looking dazed at one point in the fifth round, a result just controversial enough to spark an immediate agreement for a rematch.

WHAT A FINISH. WHAT A FIGHT. 🔥🔥🔥



We're going to the scorecards 🔢#TaylorSerrano pic.twitter.com/imn871S77g — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 1, 2022

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn hailed the fight as one of the greatest in boxing history, while Serrano's promoter, Jake Paul, had a one-word reaction.

One of the greatest fights in boxing history! And Still!!! #TaylorSerrano 🇮🇪 @DAZNBoxing — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) May 1, 2022

Robbed. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 1, 2022

Pretty much everyone watching the fight agreed on the fight's quality, but there was more than a little disagreement about the outcome. Several people, including one of the judges, thought it was Serrano's win. But that didn't take away from the size of the moment.

Story continues

Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️🇮🇪Absolutely incredible boxing!

Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

I just witnessed one of the best fights ever and in my humble opinion Katie pulled it off 👊🏼🥊 #TaylorSerrano — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 1, 2022

Fight of the year so far got damn !! #TaylorvsSerrano — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022

.@KatieTaylor

just fought with the tenacity and determination of a true great. Watched a piece of history tonight. 🥊 — zayn (@zaynmalik) May 1, 2022

Wow. I’ll have to watch again when i get home. Regardless, what an amazing fight between two amazing boxers. @Serranosisters @KatieTaylor So glad I was here to witness this. — Mikaela Mayer (@MikaelaMayer1) May 1, 2022

The Greatest Female Boxer of All Time.

No more can you mention anyone else. @KatieTaylor is an unbelievable fighter!

WOW! 🙌🏽#TaylorSerrano more than lived up to the stage it held.

Congratulations to both women. Brilliant 👏🏽 — Dave Coldwell (@davidcoldwell) May 1, 2022

I watched #TaylorSerrano at a cigar lounge full of Men and everyone here is praising these two incredible fighters. This wasn’t women’s boxing...THIS WAS BOXING! 🩸🥊 — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) May 1, 2022

Whatever anyone thinks of the scoring, everyone has to admire the all out effort, guts, determination & skill shown tonight by @Serranosisters & @katietaylor. Bravo to both of them. — Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) May 1, 2022

What a performance from both ladies!! So happy for @KatieTaylor 🇮🇪. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 1, 2022

Congratulations women’s boxing ! — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 1, 2022

Well done to both fighters @KatieTaylor & @Serranosisters the fight lived up to all expectations. What a fight, toe to toe action! Well done on the win Katie, showed amazing heart #Womensboxing — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 1, 2022

So happy women are headlining #msg but @Serranosisters won that fight ! No disrespect for real ! Nice job ladies ! Great fight ! — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) May 1, 2022

What a fight!!! Katie has defo done enough for me — anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) May 1, 2022

Wow just wow! Best female fight that I’ve ever seen! @KatieTaylor has just solidified her place amongst the greatest sporting females our planet has ever seen! #AndStill — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) May 1, 2022

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor feud after Serrano-Taylor

And, of course, there just had to be a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor feud.

Paul appeared onscreen alongside Hearn after the fight in his capacity as Serrano's promoter through his Most Valuable Promotions and objected to the result as the Madison Square Garden crowd loudly booed him:

"It was a draw at best. We thought we won. We thought Amanda won. Amanda performed amazing, fight of a lifetime. That was Arturo Gatti versus Micky Ward. That was incredible, both women fought their hearts out. This is a historic moment. The crowd's booing, but everyone here's a winner tonight."

McGregor, rooting for his compatriot Taylor, didn't appreciate hearing someone question her win:

Who the fuck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy saville glasses ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

It didn't take long for Paul to respond with a brutal takedown.

Im the one who has done more for fighters than you ever have



the one who has won 5 fights in the past 2 years while you have lost 5



the one who isn’t owned by Dana White



the one who made the fight you just watched happen



the 1 who got your hero Katie Taylor paid



that’s who https://t.co/tV86m1GtxX — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 1, 2022