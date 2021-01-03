Psst! These Canada Boxing Week sales are ending soon — shop the best deals before they're gone!

There are still plenty of Boxing Day sales you can shop in Canada (Image via Getty Images).

Even though Boxing Day has come and gone, there are still plenty of Boxing Week sales for you to shop from the comfort of your own home.

Whether you’re after some stylish new threads, the latest in tech and electronics or the best in beauty or home goods, there’s no shortage of sales where you can cross everything off of your wish list for good.

We’ve gathered a list of Boxing Week sales you can still take advantage of and treat yourself to a little post-holiday treat!

Until Jan. 6, take advantage of up to 50 per cent off site-wide, plus an extra 10 per cent off your purchase of two or more items.

Save 20 per cent on home decor, bedding and more as well as up to 60 per cent on regularly priced apparel and an additional 40 per cent on sale items during Anthropologie’s biggest sale of the year.

Save up to 30 per cent on the hottest kitchen must-haves, bedding, and more, now through Jan. 3.

Best Buy has extended their Boxing Day sale, with hundreds of items like TVs, laptop and headphones on sale until Jan 4.

Save 25 per cent on everything off site wide, including best sellers and fan favourite restocks, while supplies last.

Select gear for the entire family is now half price, so you can get outdoors and enjoy the season, now through Jan. 4.

Save up to $200 on select Dyson technology, including vacuums, fans and more while supplies last.

The Boxing Week Sale is on now through Jan. 7, with 10 per cent off on everything site-wide, including mattresses, pillows, and bedding.

If you’re looking to add some holiday glamour to your makeup collection, save an extra 20 per cent on the entire Holo’Daze Collection until Jan. 1.

Enjoy up to 50 per cent off on men’s and women’s styles, plus an extra 20 per cent off if you purchase three or more markdowns when you use the code B3G20. Offer valid until Jan. 4.

Save an extra 50 per cent on all sale styles, and an extra 20 per cent on regular-priced items when you use the code BIGSALE at checkout now through Jan. 4.

Until Jan. 3, shop a huge selection of books, toys, fashion, and decor at up to 70 per cent off with Indigo’s Boxing Week Sale.

Until Jan.11, enjoy discounts of up to 75 per cent off on everything included on the Kate Spade Surprise site, which features outlet deals on clothing, handbags, accessories and more.

You’re not going to want to miss out on Lululemon’s huge selection of men’s and women’s markdowns, which are available to shop now through Jan 4.

The affordable brand beloved by celebs like Katie Holmes is hosting a huge holiday sale, with up to 50 per cent off the latest styles.

For vegan and cruelty-free accessories, be sure to hit Matt & Nat’s Boxing Day sale, which features deals of up to 50 per cent off a selection of sale styles.

Boxing Week deals are on now, including up to 50 per cent off on Xbox digital games, up to $300 off of Surface tablets, and more.

Save up to 60 per cent on leggings, sports bras, sweats and more during MPG’s Fresh Start sale.

Shop the Nike End of Season Sale, and save up to 30 per cent on shoes, apparel, and accessories now through Jan. 2.

Save up to 40 per cent on select sale styles now through Jan 3. with Nordstrom Canada’s Boxing Week Sale.

Stock up on skincare and save, with deals of up to 50 per cent off on select sale items until Jan. 3.

Save 50 per cent on all regular price items, plus an extra 50 per cent off Outlet items at Reebok Canada with the code CHEER.

Enjoy Boxing Day deals of an extra 40 per cent off on sale styles for the entire family, extended until Jan. 6.

Boxing Week sales start now, with deals on the latest appliances, mobile devices, and TVs from Samsung. Sale ends Jan. 4.

Save up to 60 per cent with low prices on hundreds of items, including headphones, laptops, TVs and wearable tech. Sale ends Jan. 6.

Boxing Week deals are on now, with huge savings on styles for the whole family that run now through Jan. 3.

Save up to 70 per cent on furniture and decor with Wayfair’s Boxing Week Blowout sale.

