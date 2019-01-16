Boxing: WBC orders Wilder vs Fury rematch

FILE PHOTO: Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC World Heavyweight Title FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC World Heavyweight Title - Staples Centre, Los Angeles, United States - December 1, 2018 Deontay Wilder in action against Tyson Fury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

(Reuters) - WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Britain's Tyson Fury must agree to terms on a rematch by Feb. 5 or else it will be put to a purse bid with a 60-40 split in Wilder's favor, the sanctioning body said on Wednesday.

If the situation goes to a purse bid, any promoter can bid to host the fight, with Wilder getting 60 percent of the winning bid and Fury getting 40 percent as opposed to the usual 70-30 split.

Wilder retained his title after a split decision draw with Fury last month and the WBC quickly sanctioned a direct rematch, meaning mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale and fellow suitor Dillian Whyte will likely be forced to wait at least a fight longer before competing for the belt.

"The WBC is hereby notifying both camps that the free negotiation period is opened and if there is no agreement between the parties a purse bid will be conducted by the WBC on Tuesday, February 5th" the WBC said in a statement.

"The WBC has modified the 70-30 split and has confirmed a 60-40 split in favor of the champion Wilder considering the market value of Fury."

When the two fighters battled to a disputed decision last month in Los Angeles, Wilder scored two knockdowns but Fury beat the 10-count both times and after the bout both endorsed the idea of a rematch.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Toby Davis)