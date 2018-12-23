Boxing: Stevenson awake after three weeks in coma, girlfriend says

(Reuters) - Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson has regained consciousness after three weeks in a coma following a Dec. 1 knockout loss, his girlfriend said on Saturday.

Simone "Sisi" God said in a statement posted on Twitter that the Haiti-born 41-year-old is awake.

"Despite recent reports being leaked to media, I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake," God said. "He is healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team.

"Adonis is a world champion in the ring and is exhibiting that same grit, strength and determination in his recovery."

Boxing promoter Yvon Michel had told reporters in Canada on Thursday that the light heavyweight boxer remained unconscious.

But his girlfriend said "Adonis is spending time enjoying music and spending time with his family and sends his love and appreciation to you all."

The former light-heavyweight world champion was taken to hospital for treatment after a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk of Ukraine in Quebec City on Dec. 1.

He had defended his title nine times since 2013 before the loss.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom)