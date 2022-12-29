Boxing star Gervonta Davis arrested on charges of domestic violence

(NOTE: This story originally published on MMAJunkie.com sister-site BoxingJunkie.com)

Gervonta Davis is in more legal trouble less than two weeks ahead of his Jan. 7 fight with Hector Luis Garcia.

Davis was arrested and jailed after allegedly striking an unidentified woman Tuesday afternoon at a home in Parkland, Florida, according to multiple reports. ESPN is reporting that he was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, citing a Broward County Sheriff’s Office report.

The lightweight contender was released on bail Wednesday.

Davis reportedly slapped the woman on the right side of her head by what was described as a “closed hand,” which caused an abrasion in her upper lip. The police report indicated that he “did actually and intentionally touch and strike [the woman] against her will [and] did intentionally cause bodily harm to her.”

Audio of the alleged victim’s 911 call was obtained by multiple outlets. She reportedly told the operator: “I need help, please! I’m trying to go home. I have my baby in the car, and he attacked me in front of the kid. And, now he’s messing up my tires!” She then paused and said, “Please, help me! He’s going to kill me!”

The call was disconnected but she called back, adding, “I need to go home, I’m in danger right now!”

Police received one more call from a woman who claimed Davis spat at her.

The incident took place around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday. He was arrested at 2:50 p.m.

Davis has a second case pending. He is due in court on Feb. 16 for an alleged hit-and-run accident on Nov. 5, 2020 in his hometown of Baltimore. Four people were injured in the crash.

Davis’ handlers have not made an announcement on the status of his fight against Garcia, which is scheduled to take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The 28-year-old also has agreed to meet fellow social media star Ryan Garcia next year.

