Boxing schedule 2025: Key dates, upcoming fights and streaming information

Everything you need to follow boxing's biggest and best events in 2025.

uncrowned staff
Boxing - Super Middleweight - Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez v John Ryder - Estadio Arkon, Guadalajara, Mexico - May 7, 2023 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez celebrates after winning his fight against John Ryder Reuters/Henry Romero
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez still awaits his first official 2025 booking. (Reuters/Henry Romero)

Get a complete look at the boxing schedule with key dates, upcoming fights and streaming information for every major announced event of 2025. Below you'll find updated fight cards, dates, locations and how to watch the biggest bouts of the year. This page will be updated regularly as more fights are made official.

Feb. 1, 2025

  • What: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.; for Benavidez's WBC interim light heavyweight title and Morrell's WBA light heavyweight title

  • Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

  • How: Prime Video

  • What: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2; for Beterbiev's undisputed light heavyweight titles

  • Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

  • How: DAZN pay-per-view

  • What: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.; for Davis' WBA lightweight title

  • Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

  • How: Prime Video

  • What: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn; for Eubank's IBO middleweight title

  • Where: London, England

  • How: DAZN

Artur Beterbiev (left) and Dmitry Bivol during a press conference at Outernet, London. Picture date: Monday January 13, 2025. (Photo by Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images)
Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 headlines a loaded February. (Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images)

  • Championship: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.; for Benavidez's WBC interim light heavyweight title and Morrell's WBA light heavyweight title

  • Championship: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton; for Figueroa's WBC featherweight title

  • Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; junior welterweight

  • Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. vs. Jeison Rosario; junior middleweight

  • Yoenli Hernandez vs. Angel Ruiz Astorga; middleweight

  • Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo; featherweight

  • Championship: Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins; for Shields's WBC women's heavyweight and WBO women's light heavyweight titles, plus the vacant WBA women's heavyweight title

  • Brandon Moore vs. Skylar Lacy; heavyweight

  • Joshua James Pagan vs. Ronal Ron; lightweight

  • Samantha Worthington vs. TBA; women's junior welterweight

  • Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Mohamed Mimoune; junior welterweight

  • Christopher Guerrero vs. Dennis Dauti; welterweight

  • Mehmet Unal vs. Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna; light heavyweight

  • Albert Ramirez vs. Marko Calic; light heavyweight

  • Bakhodir Jalolov vs. David Spilmont; heavyweight

  • Avery Martin Duval vs. Marvin Demollari; lightweight

  • Moreno Fendero vs. Edison Demaj; super middleweight

Feb. 8: Manchester, England (TNT Sports - UK)

  • Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin; heavyweight

  • Willy Hutchinson vs. Zach Parker; light heavyweight

  • Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller; featherweight

  • Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan; for Rafferty's British junior welterweight title

  • Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati; middleweight

  • Nelson Hysa vs. Todorche Cvetkov; heavyweight

  • Walter Fury vs. Joe Hardy; junior middleweight

  • Championship: Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis; for Berinchyk's WBO lightweight title

  • Xander Zayas vs. Slawa Spomer; junior middleweight

  • Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Connor Coyle; middleweight

  • Juanma Lopez De Jesus vs. Bryan Santiago; junior bantamweight

  • Abdullah mason vs. Manuel Jaimes; lightweight

  • Rohan Polanco vs. Jean Carlos Torres; welterweight

  • Jared Anderson vs. TBA; heavyweight

  • Tiger Johnson vs. Quashawn Toler; welterweight

  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Clinton Chavez; middleweight

  • Jack Catterall vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.; super lightweight

  • Reece Bellotti vs. Michael Gomez Jr.; for Bellotti's British junior lightweight title

  • William Crolla vs. TBA; junior middleweight

  • Conner Tudsbury vs. TBA; light heavyweight

  • Oscar Duarte vs. Regis Prograis; junior welterweight

  • Championship: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2; for Beterbiev's undisputed light heavyweight titles

  • Championship: Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker; for Dubois' IBF heavyweight title

  • Championship: Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield; for Stevenson's WBC lightweight title

  • Championship: Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz; for Adames' WBC middleweight title

  • Championship: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Israil Madrimov; for Ortiz's WBC interim super welterweight title

  • Championship: Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel; for WBC interim heavyweight title

  • Championship: Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith; for Buatsi's WBO light heavyweight interim title

  • Championship: Junto Nakatani vs. David Cuellar; for Nakatani's WBC bantamweight title

  • Championship: Seiya Tsutsumi vs. Daigo Higa; for Tsutsumi's WBA bantamweight title

  • Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Jason Moloney; bantamweight

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Gervonta Davis reacts during a press conference with Lamont Roach Jr. at Burr Gymnasium on the campus of Howard University on December 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Gervonta Davis returns March 1 against Lamont Roach. (Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

  • Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.; for Davis' WBA lightweight title

  • Jose Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell; junior welterweight

  • Championship: Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin; for Puello's WBC junior welterweight title

  • Championship: Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams; for interim WBA super welterweight title

  • Championship: Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price; for Jonas' WBC and IBF women's welterweight titles and Price's WBA welterweight women's title

  • Championship: Caroline Dubois vs. TBA; for Dubois WBC women's lightweight title

  • Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Chapman; women's featherweight

  • Cindy Ngamba vs. TBA; middleweight

March 12: Sidney, Australia

  • Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis; junior middleweight

  • Michael Zerafa vs. Besir Ay; middleweight

March 15: Liverpool, England (TNT Sports - UK)

  • Championship: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny; for Ball's WBA featherweight title

  • Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards; for the vacant British bantamweight title

  • Brad Strand vs. Ionut Baluta; junior featherweight

  • Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker; for Fundora's WBC and WBO junior lightweight titles

  • George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan; junior welterweight

  • Championship: Skye Nicolson vs. TBA; for Nicolson's WBC featherweight title

  • Championship: Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan; for Mayer's WBO welterweight title

  • Championship: Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis; for Ennis' IBF welterweight title and Stanionis' WBA welterweight title

  • Championship: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn; for Eubank's IBO middleweight title

  • Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna; middleweight

  • Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur; light heavyweight

  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Viddal Riley; cruiserweight

  • Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton; cruiserweight