Boxing schedule 2025: Key dates, upcoming fights and streaming information

Everything you need to follow boxing's biggest and best events in 2025.

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez still awaits his first official 2025 booking. (Reuters/Henry Romero)

Get a complete look at the boxing schedule with key dates, upcoming fights and streaming information for every major announced event of 2025. Below you'll find updated fight cards, dates, locations and how to watch the biggest bouts of the year. This page will be updated regularly as more fights are made official.

Get the latest boxing news, features and results with Uncrowned.

Feb. 1, 2025

What : David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.; for Benavidez's WBC interim light heavyweight title and Morrell's WBA light heavyweight title

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

How: Prime Video

Feb. 22, 2025

What : Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2; for Beterbiev's undisputed light heavyweight titles

Where : Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

How: DAZN pay-per-view

March 1, 2025

What : Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.; for Davis' WBA lightweight title

Where : Las Vegas, Nevada

How: Prime Video

April 26, 2025

What: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn; for Eubank's IBO middleweight title

Where : London, England

How: DAZN

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 headlines a loaded February. (Ben Whitley/PA Images via Getty Images)

FULL BOXING SCHEDULE

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1: Las Vegas, Nevada (Prime Video)

Championship: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.; for Benavidez's WBC interim light heavyweight title and Morrell's WBA light heavyweight title

Championship: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton; for Figueroa's WBC featherweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; junior welterweight

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. vs. Jeison Rosario; junior middleweight

Yoenli Hernandez vs. Angel Ruiz Astorga; middleweight

Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo; featherweight

Feb. 2: Flint, Michigan (DAZN)

Championship: Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins; for Shields's WBC women's heavyweight and WBO women's light heavyweight titles, plus the vacant WBA women's heavyweight title

Brandon Moore vs. Skylar Lacy; heavyweight

Joshua James Pagan vs. Ronal Ron; lightweight

Samantha Worthington vs. TBA; women's junior welterweight

Feb. 6: Montreal, Canada (ESPN+)

Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Mohamed Mimoune; junior welterweight

Christopher Guerrero vs. Dennis Dauti; welterweight

Mehmet Unal vs. Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna; light heavyweight

Albert Ramirez vs. Marko Calic; light heavyweight

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. David Spilmont; heavyweight

Avery Martin Duval vs. Marvin Demollari; lightweight

Moreno Fendero vs. Edison Demaj; super middleweight

Feb. 8: Manchester, England (TNT Sports - UK)

Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin; heavyweight

Willy Hutchinson vs. Zach Parker; light heavyweight

Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller; featherweight

Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan; for Rafferty's British junior welterweight title

Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati; middleweight

Nelson Hysa vs. Todorche Cvetkov; heavyweight

Walter Fury vs. Joe Hardy; junior middleweight

Feb. 14: New York City, New York (ESPN/ESPN+)

Championship: Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis; for Berinchyk's WBO lightweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Slawa Spomer; junior middleweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Connor Coyle; middleweight

Juanma Lopez De Jesus vs. Bryan Santiago; junior bantamweight

Abdullah mason vs. Manuel Jaimes; lightweight

Rohan Polanco vs. Jean Carlos Torres; welterweight

Jared Anderson vs. TBA; heavyweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Quashawn Toler; welterweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Clinton Chavez; middleweight

Feb. 15: Manchester, England (DAZN)

Jack Catterall vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.; super lightweight

Reece Bellotti vs. Michael Gomez Jr.; for Bellotti's British junior lightweight title

William Crolla vs. TBA; junior middleweight

Conner Tudsbury vs. TBA; light heavyweight

Feb. 15: Anaheim, California (DAZN)

Oscar Duarte vs. Regis Prograis; junior welterweight

Feb. 22: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (DAZN PPV)

Championship: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2; for Beterbiev's undisputed light heavyweight titles

Championship: Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker; for Dubois' IBF heavyweight title

Championship: Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield; for Stevenson's WBC lightweight title

Championship: Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz; for Adames' WBC middleweight title

Championship: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Israil Madrimov; for Ortiz's WBC interim super welterweight title

Championship: Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel; for WBC interim heavyweight title

Championship: Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith; for Buatsi's WBO light heavyweight interim title

Feb. 24: Tokyo, Japan (ESPN+)

Championship: Junto Nakatani vs. David Cuellar; for Nakatani's WBC bantamweight title

Championship: Seiya Tsutsumi vs. Daigo Higa; for Tsutsumi's WBA bantamweight title

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Jason Moloney; bantamweight

Gervonta Davis returns March 1 against Lamont Roach. (Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

MARCH

March 1: Las Vegas (Prime Video)

Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.; for Davis' WBA lightweight title

Jose Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell; junior welterweight

Championship: Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin; for Puello's WBC junior welterweight title

Championship: Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams; for interim WBA super welterweight title

March 7: London (Peacock)

Championship: Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price; for Jonas' WBC and IBF women's welterweight titles and Price's WBA welterweight women's title

Championship: Caroline Dubois vs. TBA; for Dubois WBC women's lightweight title

Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Chapman; women's featherweight

Cindy Ngamba vs. TBA; middleweight

March 12: Sidney, Australia

Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis; junior middleweight

Michael Zerafa vs. Besir Ay; middleweight

March 15: Liverpool, England (TNT Sports - UK)

Championship: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny; for Ball's WBA featherweight title

Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards; for the vacant British bantamweight title

Brad Strand vs. Ionut Baluta; junior featherweight

March 22: Las Vegas, Nevada

Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker; for Fundora's WBC and WBO junior lightweight titles

March 22: Sydney, Australia (DAZN)

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan; junior welterweight

Championship: Skye Nicolson vs. TBA; for Nicolson's WBC featherweight title

March 29: Las Vegas, Nevada (ESPN)

Championship: Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan; for Mayer's WBO welterweight title

APRIL

April 12: Atlantic City, New Jersey (DAZN)

Championship: Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis; for Ennis' IBF welterweight title and Stanionis' WBA welterweight title

April 26: London, England (DAZN)