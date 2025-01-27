Boxing schedule 2025: Key dates, upcoming fights and streaming information
Everything you need to follow boxing's biggest and best events in 2025.
Get a complete look at the boxing schedule with key dates, upcoming fights and streaming information for every major announced event of 2025. Below you'll find updated fight cards, dates, locations and how to watch the biggest bouts of the year. This page will be updated regularly as more fights are made official.
KEY DATES
Feb. 1, 2025
What: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.; for Benavidez's WBC interim light heavyweight title and Morrell's WBA light heavyweight title
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
How: Prime Video
Feb. 22, 2025
What: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2; for Beterbiev's undisputed light heavyweight titles
Where: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
How: DAZN pay-per-view
March 1, 2025
What: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.; for Davis' WBA lightweight title
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
How: Prime Video
April 26, 2025
What: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn; for Eubank's IBO middleweight title
Where: London, England
How: DAZN
FULL BOXING SCHEDULE
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1: Las Vegas, Nevada (Prime Video)
Championship: David Benavidez vs. David Morrell Jr.; for Benavidez's WBC interim light heavyweight title and Morrell's WBA light heavyweight title
Championship: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton; for Figueroa's WBC featherweight title
Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro; junior welterweight
Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr. vs. Jeison Rosario; junior middleweight
Yoenli Hernandez vs. Angel Ruiz Astorga; middleweight
Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo; featherweight
Feb. 2: Flint, Michigan (DAZN)
Championship: Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins; for Shields's WBC women's heavyweight and WBO women's light heavyweight titles, plus the vacant WBA women's heavyweight title
Brandon Moore vs. Skylar Lacy; heavyweight
Joshua James Pagan vs. Ronal Ron; lightweight
Samantha Worthington vs. TBA; women's junior welterweight
Feb. 6: Montreal, Canada (ESPN+)
Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Mohamed Mimoune; junior welterweight
Christopher Guerrero vs. Dennis Dauti; welterweight
Mehmet Unal vs. Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna; light heavyweight
Albert Ramirez vs. Marko Calic; light heavyweight
Bakhodir Jalolov vs. David Spilmont; heavyweight
Avery Martin Duval vs. Marvin Demollari; lightweight
Moreno Fendero vs. Edison Demaj; super middleweight
Feb. 8: Manchester, England (TNT Sports - UK)
Derek Chisora vs. Otto Wallin; heavyweight
Willy Hutchinson vs. Zach Parker; light heavyweight
Masood Abdulah vs. Zak Miller; featherweight
Jack Rafferty vs. Reece MacMillan; for Rafferty's British junior welterweight title
Nathan Heaney vs. Sofiane Khati; middleweight
Nelson Hysa vs. Todorche Cvetkov; heavyweight
Walter Fury vs. Joe Hardy; junior middleweight
Feb. 14: New York City, New York (ESPN/ESPN+)
Championship: Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis; for Berinchyk's WBO lightweight title
Xander Zayas vs. Slawa Spomer; junior middleweight
Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Connor Coyle; middleweight
Juanma Lopez De Jesus vs. Bryan Santiago; junior bantamweight
Abdullah mason vs. Manuel Jaimes; lightweight
Rohan Polanco vs. Jean Carlos Torres; welterweight
Jared Anderson vs. TBA; heavyweight
Tiger Johnson vs. Quashawn Toler; welterweight
Nico Ali Walsh vs. Clinton Chavez; middleweight
Feb. 15: Manchester, England (DAZN)
Jack Catterall vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.; super lightweight
Reece Bellotti vs. Michael Gomez Jr.; for Bellotti's British junior lightweight title
William Crolla vs. TBA; junior middleweight
Conner Tudsbury vs. TBA; light heavyweight
Feb. 15: Anaheim, California (DAZN)
Oscar Duarte vs. Regis Prograis; junior welterweight
Feb. 22: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (DAZN PPV)
Championship: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2; for Beterbiev's undisputed light heavyweight titles
Championship: Daniel Dubois vs. Joseph Parker; for Dubois' IBF heavyweight title
Championship: Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield; for Stevenson's WBC lightweight title
Championship: Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz; for Adames' WBC middleweight title
Championship: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Israil Madrimov; for Ortiz's WBC interim super welterweight title
Championship: Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel; for WBC interim heavyweight title
Championship: Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith; for Buatsi's WBO light heavyweight interim title
Feb. 24: Tokyo, Japan (ESPN+)
Championship: Junto Nakatani vs. David Cuellar; for Nakatani's WBC bantamweight title
Championship: Seiya Tsutsumi vs. Daigo Higa; for Tsutsumi's WBA bantamweight title
Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Jason Moloney; bantamweight
MARCH
March 1: Las Vegas (Prime Video)
Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.; for Davis' WBA lightweight title
Jose Valenzuela vs. Gary Antuanne Russell; junior welterweight
Championship: Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin; for Puello's WBC junior welterweight title
Championship: Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams; for interim WBA super welterweight title
March 7: London (Peacock)
Championship: Natasha Jonas vs. Lauren Price; for Jonas' WBC and IBF women's welterweight titles and Price's WBA welterweight women's title
Championship: Caroline Dubois vs. TBA; for Dubois WBC women's lightweight title
Karriss Artingstall vs. Raven Chapman; women's featherweight
Cindy Ngamba vs. TBA; middleweight
March 12: Sidney, Australia
Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis; junior middleweight
Michael Zerafa vs. Besir Ay; middleweight
March 15: Liverpool, England (TNT Sports - UK)
Championship: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny; for Ball's WBA featherweight title
Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards; for the vacant British bantamweight title
Brad Strand vs. Ionut Baluta; junior featherweight
March 22: Las Vegas, Nevada
Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Chordale Booker; for Fundora's WBC and WBO junior lightweight titles
March 22: Sydney, Australia (DAZN)
George Kambosos Jr. vs. Daud Yordan; junior welterweight
Championship: Skye Nicolson vs. TBA; for Nicolson's WBC featherweight title
March 29: Las Vegas, Nevada (ESPN)
Championship: Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan; for Mayer's WBO welterweight title
APRIL
April 12: Atlantic City, New Jersey (DAZN)
Championship: Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis; for Ennis' IBF welterweight title and Stanionis' WBA welterweight title
April 26: London, England (DAZN)
Championship: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn; for Eubank's IBO middleweight title
Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna; middleweight
Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur; light heavyweight
Cheavon Clarke vs. Viddal Riley; cruiserweight
Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton; cruiserweight