Boxing: 'We need positive influences - not influencers'

Sameenah Toussaint has been training for years to compete with Team GB in boxing

We're seeing more and more influencers taking to the boxing ring but viewers saw more of OnlyFans star Daniella Hemsley than they bargained for.

Boxers hit out after the influencer defeated Aleksandra Daniel in Dublin and exposed her boobs in celebration.

Daniella apologised for flashing the crowd and said she planned to reveal nipple tassels, but some think it undermines women's progress in boxing.

World champion Claressa Shields has called the incident a "step back".

It wasn't until 2012 that women were allowed to compete in boxing at the Olympics but since then it has grown considerably in popularity - as has the phenomenon of influencers taking each other on for online clout.

After Daniella lifted her top on Saturday night, promoter Eddie Hearn said he "hated" what he saw.

He told Boxing Social: "We've worked so hard for women in boxing to be respected for their ability, for their merits, for their hard work.

"One thing we must understand is that ain't boxing."

World champion Claressa Shields said the wardrobe malfunction was a "step back" for women in the sport

Sameenah Toussaint was the only girl at the gym when she was growing up.

The 20-year-old from London has competed at the Commonwealth Games and is now training with Team GB.

"We need positive influences - not influencers," she told BBC Newsbeat.

She first started boxing aged 10, being inspired by the likes of Nicola Adams and Katie Taylor.

And she's worried about girls growing up now not having similar role models.

"They're meant to be looking up to these boxers in the ring," she said. "What they [influencers] stand for isn't what should be showcased."

Daniella, who has more than 130,000 followers on Instagram, announced in March that she was taking part in the first ever YouTube boxing tournament organised by Kingpyn saying she had "fallen in love with the sport".

Sameenah feels internet personalities like Daniella are being "fast tracked" to take part in high profile events at the expense of boxers who "work hard to make their name".

'Let boxing do the talking'

At 21, Elise Glynn is taking the boxing world by storm and has her eyes set on competing at the Paris Olympics next year.

She's worked hard to build a reputation and carve out a spot for herself in a sport that continues to be dominated by men.

"I started boxing at the age of 13 and when I started I was told to get out of the gym because I was female," said Elise, from Solihull.

She thinks what happened on Saturday doesn't set "a good example for young girls who want to box".

"They are looking at this and thinking, 'Should I be like that? Do I need to act like that to get attention in boxing?'

"I think young girls should let the boxing do the talking."

Other boxers have spoken out about YouTube personalities like Jake Paul and KSI stepping into the ring too.

Speaking to BBC Sport in March, Michael Conlan said the likes of Jake Paul and KSI were "coming in with no boxing experience" and did not go through "the amateur ranks and taking the knocks to earn a little bit of money".

"They're coming in and earning big money right away, so I can understand why boxers would be really upset and annoyed about it. But it's entertainment and we're in the entertainment business."

Sameenah acknowledges there can be an upside to influencers getting involved.

"They've got their fanbase, that might get them involved in boxing so there's definitely positive impacts to it," she said.

Anthony Joshua has also spoken positively of it in the past, saying the stars could bring the sport to huge global audiences.

There has been a debate as to whether influencer boxing is good or bad for the sport

For Sameenah, what stings is how hard it can still be for women to be recognised professionally in the ring.

"We worked hard to get female boxing up there," she said. "We're still not equal to men's [boxing] but it's getting there."

To her mind, what happened after Saturday's match was "laughing at the sport".

Both she and Elise are keen to inspire more women and girls to get involved in boxing.

"I think every young girl should go for it with a dream," said Elise.

"Even if it's not to fulfil it to the top high-level game, I think it's good for anyone to learn and make friends."

