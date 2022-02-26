Boxing orgs say they will not sanction fights in Russia after Ukraine invasion

There will be no major boxing fights in Russia for the foreseeable future, thanks to the country's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The four major boxing organizations — the International Boxing Federation, the World Boxing Council, the World Boxing Organization and the World Boxing Association — announced Saturday they will no longer sanction fights in Russia via a joint statement, with the rationale that the country has suspended boxing in Ukraine with its attack.

The full statement:

The four boxing governing organizations in the world join together to express their position with regards to the tragic war which is taking place as Russia has invaded Ukraine.

Just as the world claims for cease of fire, our organizations have decided to not sanction any boxing championships in Russia. Just as this war has put a stop of boxing in Ukraine, our organizations will not sanction fights in Russia until further assessment of the situation.

May God bless everyone and bring peace to our world.

The WBO may go even farther than suspending fights in Russia, as president Paco Valcarcel has reportedly said the organization is considering removing all Russian boxers from their rankings.

Backlash has hit Russia across sports

The consequences of Russia's unprovoked attack on a neighboring country have not been limited to boxing in the realm of international sports.

In the span of a few days, UEFA has moved its upcoming Champions League final out of Russia, Formula 1 has removed the Russian Grand Prix from its 2022 calendar, multiple national soccer teams have refused to play the country in World Cup qualifiers and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has relinquished stewardship of his Chelsea club in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, athletes from around the world have condemned the attack, including some of Russia's own. The loudest action, however, has come from Ukraine's own boxers. The Klitschko brothers, both former heavyweight champs, have said they plan to take up arms to help repel Russia as it moves toward Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, where the older Vitali is the former mayor.

The consequences may very well be fatal.