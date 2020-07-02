Boxing legend Roberto Durán discharged from hospital after battle with coronavirus

Roberto Durán is doing better after a bout with coronavirus. Durán, 69, was discharged from the hospital Thursday after testing positive for the virus in June.

Durán announced the news on Instagram. In a post, he compared his fight with the virus to a world championship fight. Durán also included video featuring him getting discharged.

In June, Durán’s son Robin announced Durán was admitted to a hospital in Panama City and tested positive for coronavirus. Robin Durán said his father wasn’t dealing with extreme symptoms, and was told his lungs were still in good condition.

Roberto Durán retired from boxing in 2001 after a lengthy and historic career. Durán — who first fought professionally in 1968 — finished his career with a 103-16 record. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2007.

Roberto Durán was discharged from the hospital. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

