Boxing Legend Mary Kom Bows Out of Tokyo After 2:3 Loss to Rio Medallist

Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom's Tokyo Olympics journey has ended in the Round of 16 following a hard-fought match against Colombia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia.

The 38-year-old was competing at her second Olympics after missing the Rio games and while she had a reply for every punch of her 32-year-old opponent, the 3:2 split decision verdict went against her.

Mary had beaten the Colombian opponent in the quarter-finals of the World Championships 5:0 in 2019, lost the first round as Ingrit was quick to take advantage.

The Colombian 32-year-old, who won bronze at the Rio Olympic Games, took 10 points each from four of the five judges unlike the Indian 2012 Olympic bronze medallist, who could earn 10 from only one judge.

However, May Kom managed 10 points each from three judges in the second and third rounds as only two judges gave 10 to Ingrit in those rounds.

But due to Ingrit's big advantage in the first round, the decision went against the Indian boxer who is also a six-time world champion.

This could be the last Olympic Games for the veteran boxer.

Earlier this week, Mary Kom had defeated Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia 4-1 in the first round.

