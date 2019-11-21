Boxing officials from Rio 2016 to be barred from working Tokyo Olympic Games

No judge or referee from the 2016 Rio Games will be allowed to work at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

All 36 boxing judges and referees from the Rio 2016 Olympic games will be barred from officiating in Tokyo next year, an International Olympic Committee task force announced Wednesday.

Every judge was suspended after Rio following allegations that fights had been fixed, and the International Boxing Association investigated the situation. As a result, it was determined that there had been no interference in results, but the AIBA recommended that the Rio judges be reconsidered on a “case-by-case” basis.

The IOC's new selection criteria, however, made all the Rio judges ineligible for Tokyo. The organization said it spoke with athletes to improve officiating at the Olympics.

“The main objective of the IOC Boxing Task Force is to ensure the completion of the mission of delivering events, while putting the boxers first, and with transparent and credible sporting results and fair play,” task force chair Morinari Watanabe said in the IOC’s announcement.

In 2020, officials will be selected from a pool of AIBA-certified individuals who have been vetted to make sure they meet the selection criteria. A task force will then select officials for each match randomly. An independent firm will also supervise the whole process.

To further the Games’ transparency, scores from all judges will be displayed publicly at the end of each round.

