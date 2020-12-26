Boxing Day tech deals 2020: Best offers from Apple, Samsung, Garmin and more

Big-name brands are set to slash prices of products throughout the sale, so there’s no better time to treat yourself (The Independent)

In years gone by, Boxing Day meant relaxing at home eating Christmas dinner leftovers in front of the TV – but now it’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year.

In 2020, the best discounts will be found online, as coronavirus restrictions across the UK impact the retail sector.

One category that always sees big price reductions on Boxing Day is tech, where retailers including Amazon, John Lewis & Partners and Currys PC World slash prices on items such as headphones, smartwatches, TVs, smartphones and speakers.

To save you drowning in this sea of savings, here at IndyBest we’ll be bringing you the hottest discounts across the event, as well as tips on how to make the biggest savings.

So why not stay warm and cosy with a glass of wine in hand as you peruse the sales? You can thank us later.

The best Boxing Day tech deals

Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) Animal Crossing: Was £229.99, now £209.99, Amazon

Nintendo

If Santa didn’t deliver the Nintendo Switch Lite on Christmas day, snap up this deal on Amazon where you’ll save nearly 10 per cent on the console. Although it’s not a huge saving, discounted Switch models always sell out fast.

While the original Switch console is designed to connect to your TV, despite its portability, the lite version is designed for hand-held use only.

The Independent’s technology editor and avid gamer, Andrew Griffin, describes the Nintendo Switch Lite as “a cheaper and lighter version (of the original) that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.”

Story continues

This bundle comes with Animal Crossing too, which has been a popular game throughout lockdown and three months Nintendo Online membership so you can access all Nintendo games and play with friends and rivals.

Buy now

Apple watch series 5 GPS + cellular, 44mm silver aluminium case with white sport band: Was £529, now £329, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis

This smartwatch has an impressive number of functions to aid everyday tasks, from fitness tracking to receiving calls and texts, and even reading your emails. With £200 off, it’s a deal too good to miss. The later model, the Apple watch series 6, won the best buy award in our review of the best smartwatches. The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, said: “The Apple watch is easily the classiest smartwatch with gorgeous design and immaculate build quality. It’s easy to control how many (or better, how few) emails, texts, calls or other notifications come through to your wrist.”

Buy now

Samsung the frame QE32LS03TBKXXU 32in smart full HD HDR QLED TV: Was £499, now £399, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

Samsung’s the frame TV is a popular choice for those who like their tech to blend into their interior – not only is the bezel customisable, but it comes with an “art mode” so it can blend into any display of prints or photos when you’ve not got the TV on. And when you do fancy a binge-watch, the QLED, full HD picture will ensure films and programmes look great. Google assistant and Alexa also come included, so you don’t even need to find the remote.

Buy now

Asus zenbook 13 UX325JA 13.3in laptop: Was £899, now £729, AO

AO

There’s £150 off this Asus laptop, a brand which has appeared in both our best laptops for under £250 and best high-end laptops, so you’re in good hands. Features include 512GB of storage, 22 hours of battery life, fast loading time and a HD screen for watching Netflix, gaming or working. If your current laptop is on its last legs, now’s the time to bag a bargain replacement.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Was £28.50 per month, now £25 per month, Virgin Media

Virgin Media

Ring in the new year with a brand new upgrade for your phone with Virgin Media’s Boxing Day sale. The 36-month contract offers unlimited minutes, up to 50GB of storage space for photos, apps and videos along with a fast 5G connection and wireless charging for £25 per month. Previously costing £28.50 per month for 36 months, the savings quickly add up to £126 over the course of the contract.

Buy now

Fitbit versa 3 smartwatch with GPS: Was £199.99, now £159, Amazon

Amazon

As the most popular fitness tracker on the market, snap up a Fitbit watch while it has 20 per cent off at Amazon. It promises impressive features including; a battery life that lasts up to six days, built-in GPS, heart rate, pace, distance and calorie monitoring and built-in voice assistant. You can also use it play music and podcasts via streaming services such as Spotify or Deezer.

The earlier versa 2 model from Fitibit featured in our review of the best fitness trackers too. “The sleep tracking is detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep,” our reviewer said, before adding, “and the continuous heart rate tracking is useful and it also has a useful guided breathing session to help if you’re stressed.”

Buy now

Philips 65OLED865 65in 4K HDR smart OLED TV: Was £2399, now £1799, Selfridges

Selfridges

Since the ongoing pandemic means we’ll be spending more time on the sofa in the new year, ensure your home is equipped for the best quality TV to make movie nights and series bingeing far more enjoyable. This OLED TV promises cinematic vision and sound, voice control via Google assistant and Alexa and multi-play and multi-room audio, so you can enjoy your favourite shows from anywhere in the house. The brand featured in our review of the best 4K TVs, so you’ll be in good hands.

Buy now

Amazon echo show 8 with Alexa: Was £119, now £60, AO

AO

Save £59 on this smart Amazon echo show device that allows you to make lists, watch the latest Amazon Prime shows, ask questions, set reminders, read the news and more. With its built-in camera, you can connect with friends and family around the world, stream to your favourite albums by connecting to Spotify, and control other Amazon devices around the home too. The device featured in our guide to the best smart speaker, with our reviewer saying “it is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock… the screen is useful for visual indications of everything from the weather to sports results. It looks good and works well for video calls”.

Buy now

Virgin Media bigger M100 bundle: Was £57 per month, now £45 per month, Virgin

Virgin Media

Previously costing £57 per month, this 18-month contract means you can save a huge £216 on your broadband and TV – perfect timing since we’re stuck indoors for most of the time. It includes Sky HD channels, BT Sport in 4K ultra HD and Virgin Media’s own TV platform, so you’ll be able to keep up to date with your favourite football matches, boxsets and films. Be quick, however, it’s only on offer until 7 February.

Buy now

HP pavilion 14in laptop, silver: Was £699, now £529, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

There’s a huge £170 to be saved on this HP laptop, that’s perfect for an upgrade, especially as your tech equipment is more important than ever as many of us continue working from home. Features include a battery life lasting 10.5 hours, a HD webcam, fast charging and built in voice control via Amazon’s Alexa assistant. Whether you’re binge watching your favourite Netflix series or in back to back Zoom meetings with work, it’ll suit every need.

The similar HP Spectre x360 13-aw0114na model also appeared in our review of the best high-end laptops, so we can testify to the brand’s reputability.

Buy now

Therabody theragun pro powerfully quiet: Was £549, now £400, Selfridges

Selfridges

Soothe sore muscles with this handheld massage gun that currently has nearly £150 off. Whether you’ve overdone it during a workout or need to release tension from sitting at your desk, it uses “smart percussive therapy” while promising to be quiet enough not to bother anyone else in your home. The theragun liv appeared in our guide to the best at-home massage tools too, with our reviewer describing it as “essential if you’re running or cycling more as your exercise during lockdown, or if you’re recovering from any kind of injury”.

Buy now

Huawei watch GT 2 classic, 46mm, pebble brown: Was £219.99, now £129, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

With 41 per cent off this smartwatch, it’s a deal almost too good to be true. It has a number of impressive features including a battery life of up to 14 days, water resistance and voice control to check your smartphone notifications. As expected, it also monitors your heart rate, can be used as a GPs and store up to 500 songs. Be quick though, as we can’t imagine a bargain this big will last long.

Buy now

Motorola MBP 50 video 5in baby monitor: Was £149.99, now £112.49, Argos

Argos

This baby monitor currently has 25 per cent off in Argos’s Boxing Day sale, and is a must-have for checking on your baby throughout the night and during daytime naps. The camera can tilt and zoom, and has infrared night vision too. You can also use it to speak to your baby without being in the room, and it comes with pre-installed lullabies to send them to sleep. It even monitors room temperature too.

Buy now

Garmin vivoactive 3 GPS smartwatch: Was £219.99, now £125, Amazon

Amazon

If you have exercise-based New Year’s resolutions, you’ll want a smartwatch with fitness tracking as its primary function. Garmin’s vivoactive 3 is currently on offer with a huge £94.99 saving, and comes with plenty of preprogrammed workouts, whether you love yoga, running, strength training or swimming (it’s waterproof to 50m). We’ve recommended the brand in the past as part of our review of the best GPS cycling computers.

Buy now

Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £549, now £429, AO

AO

Seeing as we’ll be indoors in front of the TV for a while longer more, it might be time to splash out on this screen to upgrade your entertainment experience. With £120 off, it’s a deal too good to miss. It’s compatible with Alexa devices too, so you can enable voice control without needing to reach for the remote. You can also stream apps and catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and more.

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy tab A7 10 wifi 32gb: Was £219, now £179, Selfridges

Selfridges

Whether it’s for watching your favourite TV shows, playing games or for work, a tablet is sure to come in handy. You can connect it to your other devices and operate it using voice control, giving you access to all your photos, videos and work without being stuck at a desk.

A similar model – the Samsung Galaxy tab S6 – featured in our review of the best tablets of 2020, with our reviewer praising the “OLED display which looks fantastic with exceptional contrast and deep black colours”. “Video playback looks, and sounds, great on this tablet,” our tester added.

Buy now

Sonos one (gen 2) smart speaker with voice control: Was £199, now £169, John Lewis & Partners

Currys PC World

Save £30 on this smart speaker that features Google assistant and Alexa built in for voice control, high-quality audio that will fill a room, and the ability to get updates on the news, weather and time when you’re not listening to music. We were impressed with the Sonos move model in our guide to the best smart home speakers, which our reviewer described as “solid and great-sounding”.

Buy now

Beats studio 3 wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones: Was £259, now £169, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

We’re big fans of this pair of cans from Beats, which featured in our review of the best noise-cancelling headphones. Drown out the world and plug into your favourite podcasts, Netflix or Zoom calls, as they easily switch between multiple devices, from your laptop to your smartphone. “The audio is strong, with lots of bass, for which the brand is known, and they have a warm, lively sound. The battery recharges quickly: 10 minutes of charge yields three hours of playback,” our reviewer said.

Buy now

Huawei P smart 2019 64 GB 6.21in 2K fullview dewdrop SIM-free smartphone: Was £199.99, now £119.99, Amazon

Amazon

Searching for a new smartphone? This Huawei model might be the answer, as Amazon has slashed the price by a whopping 40 per cent. While we can’t testify for this exact model, Huawei featured twice in our review of the best smartphones, so you can trust it’s a reliable brand. With a 6.2in screen and eight-megapixel front camera, your selfies won’t get much better.

Buy now

LG 65in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £2,499, now £1,799, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

If there was ever a time to buy a new TV, it’s now, and this LG 65in model currently has £700 off. Bring the cinema to your living room thanks to its Dolby Atmos audio technology, 4K streaming of all your top-rated shows and Freeview HD. It also comes with Google assistant and Amazon Alexa built in, so you can browse channels, control volume and more with voice control, meaning you don’t even need to get off the sofa. We can attest to LG’s quality when it comes to TVs, as the brand appeared twice in our guide to the best 4K TVs.

Buy now

Ring video doorbell 3 full HD 1080p, black/silver: Was £149, now £129, AO

AO

Keep a close eye on your home when you’re not in with this smart camera that can be monitored using your phone, tablet or laptop through the free Ring app. The camera records in HD 1080p, so you’ll know exactly who’s at the front door, plus you can answer the door remotely to let the postman know where to leave your parcels. Ring’s earlier model – the video doorbell 2 – featured in our review of the best video doorbells, where our technology critic, David Phelan, noted: “You can view what the camera is seeing at any time, and receive notifications when it spots any movement.”

Buy now

Google nest mini (2nd gen), chalk: Was £49, now £19, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

Snap up this seriously impressive deal in Currys’s Boxing Day bonanza. This Google smart speaker and digital assistant works using voice control and allows you to play music from streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also check the weather, your diary, set reminders and hear the news whenever you ask. It supports up to six users and is compatible with smart devices and other Google Nest products.

Buy now

Bose noise cancelling headphones 700: Was £299.99, now £269.99, Selfridges

Selfridges

This over-the-ear pair earned the top spot in our review of the best noise-cancelling headphones, impressing our tester with their versatility. “They’re highly adjustable, with 11 different noise-cancelling settings,” they explained, adding that you simply “tap the left headphone to reach transparency mode, to let the outside world in”.

“They are among the most luxuriously designed headphones you’ll come across, with no visible joints, a stainless-steel headband and adjustable earcups,” they added. With a battery life of 40 hours and a lightweight yet comfortable fit for long use, they’re built to last.

Buy now

HP envy 13.3in laptop, silver: Was £899, now £699, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

Save more than 20 per cent on this laptop that promises nine-hour battery life, and high-quality audio and visuals for gaming and streaming. Perfect for both work and play, the 512GB of storage and an Intel Core i5 processor mean its sure to be speedy and has plenty of space for all your photos, apps and videos.

Buy now

Lenovo smart EPP clock with Google assistant: Was £49.99, now £19.99, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

Stay up to date on the time, weather, news and more with this bedside clock that currently has a massive 60 per cent off. It’s operated via voice control with an LED display and will do everything from streaming music and podcasts to controlling your home devices including baby monitors, plugs, lights and thermostats.

Buy now

Garmin forerunner 35 GPS running watch: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Wiggle

Wiggle

There’s nearly 25 per cent off this fitness tracker from Garmin, a brand whose Edge 530 bike computer featured in our review of the best GPS cycling computers that help you train smarter. This watch monitors your heart rate, track distance and pace intervals; connects to your phone for music controls; and gives you vibration alerts if you’ve been stationary for long periods of time. If your aim is to work on your fitness in the new year, this is ideal.

Buy now

Jabra wireless Bluetooth earphones, navy: Was £89.99, now £44.99, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

Forget detangling wires with this pair of headphones from Jabra that have an impressive £45 off in the Currys PC World Boxing Day sale. On a full charge the battery promises to last nine hours, while the ear hooks will keep them in place if you’re doing exercise. They also claim to be waterproof and sweat-resistant. The elite active 75t pair from Jabra featured in our review of the best running headphones, with our reviewer singing its praises.

Buy now

Samsung Q60T 5 1ch cinematic soundbar: Was £499, now £349, Selfridges

Selfridges

Enhance your listening experience and save £150 on this soundbar in the Selfridges sale. It works by spreading your audio wider to ensure you catch every detail of dialogue in a box set, or every note of your favourite album. It’s chic too, with no wires cluttering up your space.

Buy now

Sony Bravia 75in smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV with Google assistant: Was £1,999, now £1,599, Currys PC World

Currys PC World

Splash out on a new TV while saving £400 on this model from Sony, with a huge 75in screen that will make watching movies feel like a cinematic experience. It claims to deliver a high-quality picture, sound and screen and comes with Google assistant so you can control your TV with voice commands. Whether you want to watch the football or scroll through your apps, you can use all your favourite streaming services along with the built in Chromecast and AirPlay.

Buy now

How to get the best Boxing Day deals

It’s easy to impulse buy items you may not need when a big sale happens, but to ensure you shop smart, we’d recommend making a list before setting a budget and sticking to it.

If you’re looking for pricier items such as furniture, or a specific set of high-end speakers, do your research beforehand to ensure you’re getting the best bargain possible.

Purse strings may be feeling tight after Christmas – remember that your January paycheck can be a four- or even five-week wait away – so avoid buying products you don’t need and make a note of return policies.

Tips for Boxing Day sales shopping online

Rather than going for the first deal available, there are a few ways to navigate the sales to secure the biggest discounts.

One way to get early access to deals ahead of the rush is by signing up to email newsletters from your favourite brands, which can also include discount codes for extra money off.

If you’re planning to shop with a big retailer such as Amazon or John Lewis, sign up for an account now to make checkout a speedier process when Boxing Day rolls around.

It’s worth subscribing to Amazon Prime too, as it gives you free next-day and same-day delivery on selected items. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial, so you can take advantage of the service during Boxing Day without getting charged.

Sites like PriceSpy or CamelCamelCamel are also worth bookmarking as they check the original RRP of an item so you can work out if something is a genuine deal. This is especially important to do with tech products, to avoid falling for a deal that isn’t as discounted as it claims.

With any online shopping, update your anti-malware software to avoid any viruses from pop-ups or scam emails affecting your device.

Which stores are taking part in Boxing Day sales?

Below is some of the retailers to watch out for and quick links to their pages, with huge discounts expected:

Amazon – Last year the online retailer was one of the biggest taking part in the Boxing Day sales, which it calls its end of year sale, with huge reductions on everything from tech to toys.

AO – The online electrical retailer is expected to offer huge deals on its products, from appliances and TVs to smart home products.

Argos – We’re expecting to see deals appearing online across technology, home and toys.

Apple – While the tech giant is known for not participating in sales, it’s likely there will be savings to be had on Macbooks, iPhones and iPads via third-party retailers.

Asos – Home to more than 850 brands, Asos is well-loved for its huge sales across fashion and beauty. It currently has a pre-Christmas sale, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on “gift-worthy items”, including jumpers, bags and shirts.

Anthropologie – Well loved for its fashion, homeware and furniture, last year Anthropologie offered as much as 50 per cent off selected lines and we predict something similar for 2020.

Boots – Last year the health and beauty retailer had up to 50 per cent off fragrance, make-up, skincare and electricals.

Currys PC World – This Boxing Day, we expect Currys PC World to offer exciting deals across top brands in tech and home appliances.

DFS – Looking to invest in a new sofa? Hold out for DFS's sale, as it offered up to 50 per cent off selected lines last year.

Debenhams – Known for impressive discounts during the Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, expect slashed prices on thousands of products. It's already offering up to 70 per cent off in its closing-down sale.

Emma Mattress – We all need a good night's sleep after the madness of Christmas, so now is the time to treat yourself to a new mattress. Last year, Emma offered 45 per cent off everything.

Habitat – Homeware company Habitat has already launched its sale with up to 50 per cent off selected lines.

H&M – The fashion brand slashed its prices by 50 per cent on its fashion and homeware in its 2019 Boxing Day sale. It currently has up to 50 per cent off across selected items.

House of Fraser – The department store kicked off last year’s discounts with 50 per cent off a range of its lines, including women's, men's, beauty, home and kids. Right now you can shop its pre- Christmas sale with up to 50 per cent off fashion, kids, home and beauty and 20 per cent of full-price items with the code “GIFT20”.

John Lewis & Partners – Last year, John Lewis & Partners’s clearance sale included fashion, tech, electricals and beauty. It also upheld its Never Knowingly Undersold price match pledge and we’re hoping it will do the same for 2020.

La Redoute – The French brand is known for both fashion and furniture. Last year it offered up to 50 per cent off selected products online.

M&S – During last year's Boxing Day sales, M&S offered up to 50 per cent off selected furniture, cookware, fashion and beauty products.

Next – A big hit with shoppers, Next's sale usually starts at 6am on Boxing Day and last year it continued into January. Make sure you set your alarms as we’re expecting something similar this year.

River Island – In River Island’s January sale there was a huge 70 per cent off selected lines, so have your shopping basket ready for this year.

Selfridges – In 2019 you could find many designer goods in the post-Christmas sales; we’re hoping it will be the same this year.

Simba – Another popular sleep brand, Simba's Boxing Day sale in 2019 offered 35 per cent off sleeping bundles, featuring mattresses, pillows and duvets.

Topshop – The fashion retailer has started its pre-Christmas sale with up to 50 per cent off selected lines including coats, dresses, shoes and bags, with bigger discounts expected in its Boxing Day sale.

The White Company – Known for its minimalist, quality clothing, from pjs to cosy jumpers and great homeware, the brand offered up to 50 per cent off in its "white sale" last year. There’s currently 30 per cent off selected lines in its pre-Christmas sale too.

Urban Outfitters – Last year there was up to 75 per cent of Urban Outfitter's vintage pieces. It already has a 50 per cent off sale running across it’s fashion and homeware too.

Very – With impressive discounts on fashion, home, tech and gifts, Very should be on your sale shopping list this year.

Zara – Last year, fashion-crowd favourite Zara offered huge discounts on its winter essentials, including coats, dresses, footwear, jeans and accessories.

For more on the best deals to expect in the Boxing Day sales, read our guide

