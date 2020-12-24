Best Boxing Day tech sales 2020: The deals to expect from Apple, Garmin, Samsung and more

Big-name brands are set to slash prices of products throughout the sale, so there’s no better time to treat yourself (The Independent)

In years gone by, Boxing Day meant relaxing at home eating Christmas dinner leftovers in front of the TV – but now it’s one of the biggest shopping events of the year.

In 2020, we’re expecting the best discounts will be found online, as many of us choose to stay at home to avoid the crowds during the pandemic.

One category that always sees big price reductions on Boxing Day is tech, where retailers including Amazon, John Lewis and Currys slash prices on items such as headphones, smartwatches, TVs, smartphones and speakers.

To save you drowning in this sea of savings, here at IndyBest, we’ll be finding you the hottest discounts across the event, as well as sharing tips on how to make the biggest savings.

So why not stay warm and cosy with a glass of wine in hand as you peruse the sales? You can thank us later.

When do the Boxing Day sales start?

As the name suggests, the Boxing Day sales kick off on 26 December, with many running into January. It’s the last big shopping event of the year and your final opportunity to find big savings. The next time you’ll see a major sale is on Amazon Prime Day in July next year, then Black Friday which takes place in November.

However, every year some retailers start unveiling Boxing Day deals days beforehand, and many can be found before Christmas has even ended.

Retailers are also keen to get rid of their winter stock in time for the new year’s arrivals, so discounts often get bigger as the month goes on.

How to get the best Boxing Day deals

It’s easy to impulse buy items you may not need when a big sale happens, but to ensure you shop smart, we’d recommend making a list before setting a budget and sticking to it.

If you’re looking for pricier items such as furniture, or a specific set of high-end speakers, do your research beforehand to ensure you’re getting the best bargain possible.

Purse strings may be feeling tight after Christmas – remember that your January paycheck can be a four- or even five-week wait away – so avoid buying products you don’t need and make a note of return policies.

Tips for Boxing Day sales shopping online

Rather than going for the first deal available, there are a few ways to navigate the sales to secure the biggest discounts.

One way to get early access to deals ahead of the rush is by signing up to email newsletters from your favourite brands, which can also include discount codes for extra money off.

If you’re planning to shop with a big retailer such as Amazon or John Lewis, sign up for an account now to make checkout a speedier process when Boxing Day rolls around.

It’s worth subscribing to Amazon Prime too, as it gives you free next-day and same-day delivery on selected items. It costs £7.99 a month or £79 for a year. Amazon also offers a 30-day free trial, so you can take advantage of the service during Boxing Day without getting charged.

Sites like PriceSpy or CamelCamelCamel are also worth bookmarking as they check the original RRP of an item so you can work out if something is a genuine deal. This is especially important to do with tech products, to avoid falling for a deal that isn’t as discounted as it claims.

With any online shopping, update your anti-malware software to avoid any viruses from pop-ups or scam emails affecting your device.

Which stores are taking part in Boxing Day sales?

Below is some of the retailers to watch out for and quick links to their pages, with huge discounts expected:

Amazon – Last year the online retailer was one of the biggest taking part in the Boxing Day sales, which it calls its end of year sale, with huge reductions on everything from tech to toys.

AO – The online electrical retailer is expected to offer huge deals on its products, from appliances and TVs to smart home products.

Argos – We’re expecting to see deals appearing online across technology, home and toys.

Apple – While the tech giant is known for not participating in sales, it’s likely there will be savings to be had on Macbooks, iPhones and iPads via third-party retailers.

Asos – Home to more than 850 brands, Asos is well-loved for its huge sales across fashion and beauty. It currently has a pre-Christmas sale, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on “gift-worthy items”, including jumpers, bags and shirts.

Anthropologie – Well loved for its fashion, homeware and furniture, last year Anthropologie offered as much as 50 per cent off selected lines and we predict something similar for 2020.

Boots – Last year the health and beauty retailer had up to 50 per cent off fragrance, make-up, skincare and electricals.

Currys PC World – This Boxing Day, we expect Currys PC World to offer exciting deals across top brands in tech and home appliances.

DFS – Looking to invest in a new sofa? Hold out for DFS's sale, as it offered up to 50 per cent off selected lines last year.

Debenhams – Known for impressive discounts during the Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, expect slashed prices on thousands of products. It's already offering up to 70 per cent off in its closing-down sale.

Emma Mattress – We all need a good night's sleep after the madness of Christmas, so now is the time to treat yourself to a new mattress. Last year, Emma offered 45 per cent off everything.

Habitat – Homeware company Habitat has already launched its sale with up to 50 per cent off selected lines.

H&M – The fashion brand slashed its prices by 50 per cent on its fashion and homeware in its 2019 Boxing Day sale. It currently has up to 50 per cent off across selected items.

House of Fraser – The department store kicked off last year’s discounts with 50 per cent off a range of its lines, including women's, men's, beauty, home and kids. Right now you can shop its pre- Christmas sale with up to 50 per cent off fashion, kids, home and beauty and 20 per cent of full-price items with the code “GIFT20”.

John Lewis & Partners – Last year, John Lewis & Partners’s clearance sale included fashion, tech, electricals and beauty. It also upheld its Never Knowingly Undersold price match pledge and we’re hoping it will do the same for 2020.

La Redoute – The French brand is known for both fashion and furniture. Last year it offered up to 50 per cent off selected products online.

M&S – During last year's Boxing Day sales, M&S offered up to 50 per cent off selected furniture, cookware, fashion and beauty products.

Next – A big hit with shoppers, Next's sale usually starts at 6am on Boxing Day and last year it continued into January. Make sure you set your alarms as we’re expecting something similar this year.

River Island – In River Island’s January sale there was a huge 70 per cent off selected lines, so have your shopping basket ready for this year.

Selfridges – In 2019 you could find many designer goods in the post-Christmas sales; we’re hoping it will be the same this year.

Simba – Another popular sleep brand, Simba's Boxing Day sale in 2019 offered 35 per cent off sleeping bundles, featuring mattresses, pillows and duvets.

Topshop – The fashion retailer has started its pre-Christmas sale with up to 50 per cent off selected lines including coats, dresses, shoes and bags, with bigger discounts expected in its Boxing Day sale.

The White Company – Known for its minimalist, quality clothing, from pjs to cosy jumpers and great homeware, the brand offered up to 50 per cent off in its "white sale" last year. There’s currently 30 per cent off selected lines in its pre-Christmas sale too.

Urban Outfitters – Last year there was up to 75 per cent of Urban Outfitter's vintage pieces. It already has a 50 per cent off sale running across it’s fashion and homeware too.

Very – With impressive discounts on fashion, home, tech and gifts, Very should be on your sale shopping list this year.

Zara – Last year, fashion-crowd favourite Zara offered huge discounts on its winter essentials, including coats, dresses, footwear, jeans and accessories.

