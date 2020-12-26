Boxing Day sales 2020: The best UK deals from Currys, Argos, John Lewis and more

Louise Whitbread
·23 min read
It’s the last chance to grab a bargain this year, and there’s plenty of them to snap up

The Boxing Day sales are often the best time of the year to bag a bargain. While the event is usually synonymous with queues of people standing in line at high street shops in the early hours of the morning, it has now also become a huge online shopping affair.

While many in-store sales have been scuppered due to Tier 3 and 4 restrictions across of the country, the online deals are bigger than ever as the pandemic has inspired a surge in online shopping.

It’s the perfect opportunity curl up on the sofa in your new Christmas pyjamas and browse the offers with a cup of tea in hand, and enjoy your purchases delivered straight to your doorstep.

However, you won’t have to spend the whole of Boxing Day glued to your computer screen or phone, as we’ll be doing the hard work for you by bringing your the best deals on offer from big-name brands and retailers, so you can navigate the sales with ease while enjoying your festive break.

From laptops and TVs to fashion and furniture, we’ll be sourcing you the hottest offers throughout the event.

The best Boxing Day deals

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular, 44mm Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band: Was £529, now £329, John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis
John Lewis

This smartwatch has an impressive number of functions to aid everyday tasks, from being a fitness tracker, to receiving calls and texts, and even reading your emails. With £200 off, it’s a deal too good to miss. The later model, the Apple Watch Series 6, won the best buy award in our review of the best smartwatches. The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, said: “The Apple watch is easily the classiest smartwatch with gorgeous design and immaculate build quality. It’s easy to control how many (or better, how few) emails, texts, calls or other notifications come through to your wrist. Battery life is enough to get you through a full day.”

Sage The Barista Express Machine, Black Sesame: Was £599.95, now £399.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

With more than 30 per cent off this machine, now is the perfect time to upgrade your cup of Joe. While we can’t vouch for this exact model, a similar one featured in our guide to the best espresso machines with our tester praising it for being easy to set up and clean, and aesthetically pleasing with its brushed stainless-steel finish. Key features of this model include dose-control grinding, precise espresso extraction and a steam wand to allow you to warm up your milk to exactly the temperature you like.

HP Pavilion 14in Laptop, Silver: Was £699, now £529, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

There’s a huge £170 to be saved on this HP laptop, that’s perfect for an upgrade, especially as your tech equipment is more important than ever as many of us continue working from home. Features include a battery life lasting 10.5 hours, a HD webcam, fast charging and built-in voice control via Amazon’s Alexa assistant. Whether you’re binge-watching your favourite Netflix series or in back to back Zoom meetings with work, it’ll suit every need.

The similar HP Spectre x360 13-aw0114na model also appeared in our review of the best high-end laptops, so we can testify to the brand’s reputability.

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner Powered Lift-Away with Anti Hair Wrap Technology: Was £349.99, now £199, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Well known for its high-quality vacuum cleaners (they are Mrs Hinch’s favourite), Shark products don’t come cheap so the sales are the best time to grab a bargain. The brand has appeared in our reviews of the best pet vacuum cleaners, best cordless vacuum cleaners and best corded vacuum cleaners, so rest assured you’re in good hands. This one has a duo-clean floorhead, allowing it to be effective on carpets and hardwood surfaces with a bristle brush-roll that removes hair caught up and comes with three attachments to reach even the smallest nook and crannies.

Amazon Echo Show with Alexa: Was £119, now £95, AO

Amazon
Amazon

Save £24 on this smart Amazon Echo Show device that allows you to make lists, watch the latest Amazon Prime shows, ask questions, set reminders, read the news and more. With its built in camera, you can connect with friends and family around the world, stream to your favourite albums by connecting to Spotify, and control other Amazon devices around the home too. The device featured in our guide to the best smart speaker, with our reviewer saying “it is also superbly sized for use as a bedroom alarm clock… the screen is useful for visual indications of everything from the weather to sports results. It looks good and works well for video calls.”

Emma original mattress, double: Was £529, now £343.85, Emma Mattress

Emma
Emma

One of our favourite mattress brands, Emma Mattress, is offering 35 per cent off site-wide with the code “Box35” in its Boxing Day sale that’s already got started. If you’re looking for a new one, the Emma original took the Best Buy spot in our round-up of the best mattresses, where our reviewer said: “We found it more instantly comfortable than other bed-in-a-box mattresses we tried, it has significantly more bounce and is easier to turn over on – with no chance of disturbing your partner when you do.”

The popular mattress uses foam that is longer-lasting, has a breathable top layer, a washable cover and more bounce than usual mattresses. Enjoy a better night's sleep and take advantage of this unmissable deal.

Urban Decay Naked 3 Palette and Setting Spray Bundle: Was £69, now £55.20, lookfantastic

Urban Decay
Urban Decay

Two of Urban Decay’s most popular products are available in a bundle that’s any make-up lover's dream. The Naked 3 palette has 12 rose-hued shades in matte, pearl and metallic finishes that you can go big and bold or as soft and neutral as you like. Next to that, you’ll find the instantly recognisable setting spray that will keep your make-up looking flawless and securely in place for hours. Once on, your products aren't going anywhere.

But don’t just take our word for it, in our review where we put the product head to head with Charlotte Tilbury’s setting spray, its staying power impressed our tester too. “Unsurprisingly, my make-up didn’t smudge in my lower-activity days, but it also held up exceptionally well under my mask and while cooking,” they said.

Philips 65OLED865 65in 4K HDR Smart OLED TV: Was £2399, now £1799, Selfridges

Since the ongoing pandemic means we’ll be spending more time on the sofa in the new year, ensure your home is equipped for the best quality TV to make movie nights and series bingeing far more enjoyable. This OLED TV promises cinematic vision and sound, voice control via Google Assistant and Alexa with multi-play and multi-room audio, so you can enjoy your favourite shows from anywhere in the house. The brand featured in our review of the best 4K TVs, so you’ll be in good hands.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Red - 42 mm: Was £199, now £109, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

With £90 to save on this smartwatch, it’s a deal almost too good to be true. It has a number of impressive features including a battery life of up to 14 days, water-resistance and bluetooth connection to make calls play music from your smartphone. As expected, it also monitors your workouts and can be used as a GPS. Be quick though, as we can’t imagine a bargain this big will last long.

Tefal Perfect Mix blender + BL811D40: Was £89, now £64, AO

AO
AO

We’re big fans of Tefal here at IndyBest, the brand topped our guide to the best air fryers and featured in our guide to the best non-stick frying pans. Blitz together soups, shakes and smoothies with this blender that has two functions: smoothie and ice crush. It has a huge 2l capacity and promises complete control over the consistency and texture of your preferred mix of fruit or vegetables.

Dyson V7 Total Clean: Was £319, now £199, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

For post-Christmas cleaning and staying on top of mess in 2021, bag yourself this bargain from vacuum cleaning pros, Dyson. Promising a cordless running time of up to 30 minutes, it’s suitable for carpet, hard floors, tiles, wood and more, with a handheld mode that helps you to tackle those hard to reach areas, such as under the sofa or the top of the bookshelf.

We’re also big fans of a similar Dyson model, the V7 absolute, as our tester said in our review of the device: “Whatever type of floor you have, the V7 does the job well – we noticed no difference across carpets, hardwood or laminate.”

Le Creuset Signature cast iron casserole dish 28cm: Was £290, now £232, Selfridges

Selfridges
Selfridges

Known for its durable cooking pots, pans and utensils, Le Creuset is pricey but with investing in kitchen equipment that will last you years. This dish appeared in our guide to the best casserole dishes, which our reviewer said: “The pan is certainly versatile, it can be used on a range of hobs, agas and even the barbecue for a range of dishes, whether it’s a bolognese, a leg of meat or bog-standard casserole (although nothing is bog standard when it comes to Le Creuset).” To protect the enamel, we’d recommend hand washing it to ensure you prolong its life.

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum was £72, now £54, lookfantastic

lookfantastic
lookfantastic

This encapsulated serum is well-loved by IndyBest, featuring in our best retinol products guide and is one of Elizabeth Arden’s bestsellers. Each capsule is biodegradable and this bottle holds 60 so it’ll last you months. “The formula is thick and velvety with excellent slip, and skin felt immediately plumper after use,” said our reviewer. To open simply twist the tab and squeeze onto clean fingertips before massaging into skin.

Sodastream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker: Was £99.99, now £39, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

This compact device will come in handy if you like your drinks to have a fizzy kick. As a healthier alternative to sparkling drink, it allows you to keep it simple or add in fruit for a burst of flavour that will help keep you hydrated. Claiming to make up to 60l of sparkling water, it comes with a 1l carbonating bottle which promises to last three years and save your single plastic consumption.

Simba hybrid pro mattress, king: Was £1,229, now £798.85, Simba

Simba
Simba

This brand has become synonymous with a good night’s sleep, and this particular mattress and the regular hybrid featured in our round-up of the best mattresses of 2020. Our tester said: “If you lean more towards foam than springs, but still want the best of both worlds – support, squidge, bounce and breathability – it’s definitely one to consider.”

They also added that “it feels just as comfy right on the edges as it does bang in the middle,” and the good news is "you won’t disturb your partner if you toss and turn and it’s exceptional at keeping sweat at bay".

“It’s robust and doesn’t sag, making it a keeper for years to come,” so on that note, we urge you to make use of the brand’s “un-boxing day” sale, where it’s offering 35 per cent of everything over £300, valid until 26 December.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10 Wifi 32gb: Was £219, now £179, Selfridges

Whether it’s for watching your favourite TV shows, playing games or for work, a tablet is sure to come in handy. You can connect it to your other devices and operate it using voice control, with access to all your photos, videos and work without being stuck at a desk.

A similar model, the Samsung galaxy tab S6, featured in our review of the best tablets of 2020, with our reviewer praising the “OLED display which looks fantastic with exceptional contrast and deep black colours.”

"Video playback looks, and sounds, great on this tablet,” our tester added.

LG 65in Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: Was £2,499, now £1,799, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

If there was ever a time to buy a new TV, it’s now, and this LG 65in model currently has £700 off. Bring the cinema to your living room thanks to its Dolby Atmos audio technology, 4K streaming of all your top rated shows and Freeview HD. It also comes with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in so you can browse channels, control volume and more with voice control, meaning you don’t even need to get off the sofa. We can attest to LG’s quality when it comes to TV’s, as the brand appeared twice in our guide to the best 4K TVs.

Vitamix Explorian E310 blender: Was, £349, now £314, Selfridges

Selfridges
Selfridges

Whether you’re making warming winter soups, spicy salsas or healthy smoothies, this blender is a must-have in your cupboards. It has a 1.4l container and ten speed setting to ensure the smoothest blender possible. In our guide to the best jug blenders, we also loved the similar Vitamix ascent A2500i model, which automatically detects whether you’ve used the large or small (included) jug. “It’s superfast, too, making steaming-hot soup in 10 minutes (in the jug, no hob needed) and turning frozen fruit into sorbets in a few seconds,” said our reviewer.

Therabody Theragun Pro Powerfully Quiet: Was £549, now £400, Selfridges

Soothe sore muscles with this handheld massage gun that currently has nearly £150 off. Whether you’ve overdone it during a workout or need to release tension from sitting at your desk, it uses smart percussive therapy while promising to be quiet enough not to bother anyone else in your home. The Theragun liv appeared in our guide to the best at-home massage tools too, which our reviewer described as “essential if you’re running or cycling more as your exercise during lockdown, or if you’re recovering from any kind of injury.”

Flymo C-Link 20V Grass Trimmer: Was £119.99, now £85.10, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Searching for a way to make sure your garden is looking good during spring and summer? Enter this Flymo grass trimmer, with its interchangeable powerhead and soft grip handles, the brand claims it’s easy to maneuver. While we can’t vouch for this exact one, a similar model featured in our review of the best grass trimmers, so it’s a brand you can trust.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) - Chalk: Was £49, now £19, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

Snap up this seriously impressive deal in Currys’s Boxing Day bonanza. This Google smart speaker and digital assistant works using voice control and allows you to play music from streaming platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also check the weather, your diary, set reminders and hear the news whenever you ask. It supports up to six users and is compatible with smart devices and other Google Nest products.

Bosch Series 6 WAU28T64GB 9Kg Washing Machine: Was £479, now £429, AO

Bosch
Bosch

This hefty appliance has a number of impressive features including a quick wash cycle that takes just 15 minutes if you don't have time to wait, an allergy plus setting to ensure there’s no detergent left and an “ecosilence” drive, which promises to keep it quieter than most. It’ll come in handy if you need to put on a wash while on a work Zoom call without being drowned out by the drum. A similar model, the Bosch series 4, won our best buy award in our review of the best washing machines of 2020, with our reviewer praising its features and functionality: “Over a long testing period, the machine’s performance was consistently excellent.”

Shark anti-hair wrap cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £449, now £329, AO

AO
AO

Pay just £329 this Boxing Day for the popular Shark cordless vacuum. With 80 minutes of run time from a single charge and an anti-wrap function that stops hairs getting trapped in the bristles, cleaning at home just got a whole lot easier. We tested the vacuum in our round-up of the best cordless models, with our reviewer saying it had “superb manoeuvrability” while “the anti-hair wrap floor head will save you untangling time and it has a good filter. The run time is great, even on the highest setting, and there is good dust capacity.”

Joseph Joseph Elevate knives carousel: Was: £199, now £159.20, Selfridges

Selfridges
Selfridges

If you’re looking to expand your culinary repertoire in 2021, pick up this set of kitchen knives and get practising. The carousel holds six knives for slicing through meat, dicing vegetables, cutting bread, and rotates too, so it will save space on your countertop. Each slot is magnetic too, which will keep them securely in place when not in use.

Delonghi Autentica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: Was £599, now £349, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

There’s a huge £250 discount on this coffee machine in the Currys Boxing Day sale. If you’re missing your usual morning cup of Joe from your favourite coffee shop, treat yourself before it sells out. Delonghi has a number of bean-to-cup machines, but this has everything you need for a caffeine fix. You can personalise your drinks by strength, size and temperature, and features include a milk frother, an integrated coffee grinder, automatic shut off and the ability to make two cups with one brewing cycle.

The brand’s dinamica plus machine has also featured in our review of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, with our reviewer describing it as: “A hardworking, quiet and effective machine that makes deliciously fresh and tasty coffee.” We’re sold.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Currys PC World

Currys PC World
Currys PC World

One of the most popular games to emerge during lockdown is discounted in the Currys Boxing Day sale. With this version, you can have as many as eight people playing on one island, so you can get together with friends who also own a Nintendo Switch and play together. You’ll have hours of fun creating a village, doing everything from gathering materials to build with to making friends with new residents.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 – Under Amour Edition 44 mm: Was £319, now £248, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker and smartwatch, this device is bound to get you motivated to move, with features including real-time coaching and tracking workouts. It can even connect to your Under Armour trainers to deliver insights and help you fine-tune your form. Landing a spot in our review of the best smartwatches, David Phelan, our technology critic, noted: “The Galaxy watch active 2 has a smooth round edge and, like the Galaxy watch3, a searingly bright display. The fitness apps measure up to 39 different activities.” We’re sold.

Philips beard and stubble trimmer and hair clippers for men, Series 5000: Was £65, now £34.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

For a close, clean shave, look no further than these Philips hair clippers, which are currently reduced by a huge 46 per cent. A similar model featured in our review of the best hair clippers, with our tester noting that “Philips has mastered a superior interface that guarantees consistency, even cuts across a huge range of length”.

Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush: Was £279.99, now £69.99, Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

With five brushing modes, including pro-clean, whitening, gum care and sensitive, you’ll be able to find the best setting for your teeth. While we can’t testify for this exact model, the Oral B Genius 2000 did feature in our round-up of the best electric toothbrushes. Our tester was impressed with the accuracy of the accompanying app – also included in the genius 8000 model – that identified which teeth had been neglected, advice that was repeated by their dentist. At 75 per cent off, we doubt you’ll find a better electric toothbrush deal.

How to get the best Boxing Day deals

It’s easy to get sucked into going crazy, buying everything you set eyes on, but it’s important to exercise restraint and stick to a list to save you feeling regretful days later.

We’d recommend researching products you're keen to buy beforehand, so you can tell if a good deal is too good to be true or worth splashing out on.

You can use sites such as PriceSpy or CamelCamelCamel to check the original price of products, so you can see how worthwhile a deal really is before you buy.

Make a list and stick to a budget, try to avoid buying items you don’t need and check the return policies and terms and conditions before you buy.

Tips for Boxing Day sales shopping online

With online shopping as the main outlet for retail therapy in 2020, there’s a few ways to get ahead of the sales and ensure you don’t miss out any offers.

For big sites such as Amazon and John Lewis & Partners, create an account to make buying items a more seamless process as your address and delivery details will already be saved. We’d also recommend signing up for an Amazon Prime membership, costing £7.99 a month, which offers same day and next day delivery on selected products. Amazon also offers a free 30 day trial for Prime, so you could sign up before Boxing Day and cancel after making the most of the sale, without being charged.

Email newsletters are another way brands notify their customers of early bird deals to shop before anyone else, so if you have a favourite store, it’d be worth signing up to skip the mad rush. Some also offer discount codes within these newsletters that’s worth keeping an eye out for.

With that said, be extra cautious with emails you receive during the sales period to ensure they’re legitimate and won’t lead you to a link that’s not genuine.

Lastly, it’s always a good idea to make sure your anti-malware software is up to date when shopping online.

Which stores are taking part in Boxing Day sales?

Below is some of the retailers to watch out for and quick links to their pages, with huge discounts expected:

Amazon – Last year the online retailer was one of the biggest taking part in the Boxing Day sales, which it calls its End of Year sale, with huge reductions on everything from tech to toys.

AO – The online electrical retailer is expected to be offering huge deals on its products, from appliances and TVs to smart home products.

Argos – We’re expecting to see deals appearing online across technology, home and toys.

Apple – While the tech giant is known for not participating in sales, it’s likely there will be huge savings to be had on Macbooks, iPhones and iPads via third party retailers.

Asos – Home to more than 850 brands, Asos is well-loved for its huge sales across fashion and beauty. It currently has a pre-Christmas sale on offer, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on “gift-worthy items”, which include jumpers, bags and shirts.

Anthropologie – Well loved for its fashion, homewares and furniture, last year Anthropologie offered as much as 50 per cent off selected lines and we predict something similar for 2020.

Boots – Last year the health and beauty retailer had up to 50 per cent off fragrance, make-up, skincare and electricals.

Currys PC World – This Boxing Day, we expect Currys PC World to offer exciting deals across top brands in tech and hope appliances.

DFS – Looking to invest in a new sofa? Hold out for DFS's sale, as it offered up to 50 per cent off selected lines last year.

Debenhams – Known for impressive discounts during Black Friday and Boxing Day sales, expect slashed prices on thousands of products. It's already offering up to 70 per cent off in its closing down sale.

Emma Mattress – We all need a good night's sleep after the madness of Christmas, so now is the time to treat yourself to a new mattress in this sale. Last year, Emma offered 45 per cent off everything.

Habitat – Homeware company Habitat has already launched its sale with up to 50 per cent off selected lines.

H&M – The fashion brand slashed its prices by 50 per cent on its fashion and homewares in its 2019 Boxing Day sale. It currently has up to 50 per cent off across selected items.

House of Fraser – The department store kicked off last year’s discounts with 50 per cent off a range of its lines, including women's, men's, beauty, home and kids. Right now you can shop its pre- Christmas sale with up to 50 per cent off fashion, kids, home and beauty and 20 per cent of full-price items with the code “GIFT20”.

John Lewis & Partners – Last year, John Lewis & Partners’s clearance sale included fashion, tech, electricals and beauty. It also upheld its Never Knowingly Undersold price match pledge and we’re hoping for the same for 2020.

La Redoute – The French brand is known for both fashion and furniture. Last year it offered up to 50 per cent off selected products online.

M&S – During last year's Boxing Day sales, M&S offered up to 50 per cent off selected furniture, cookware, fashion and beauty products.

Next – A big hit with shoppers, Next's sale usually starts at 6am on Boxing Day and continued into January last year. Make sure you set your alarms as we’re expecting something similar this year.

River Island – In River Island’s January sale there was a huge 70 per cent off selected lines, so have your shopping basket ready for this year.

Selfridges – In 2019 you could find many designer goods in the post-Christmas sales, we’re hoping it will be the same this year.

Simba – Another popular sleep brand, Simba's Boxing Day sale in 2019 offered 35 per cent off sleeping bundles, featuring mattresses, pillows and duvets.

Topshop – The fashion retailer has started its pre-Christmas sale with up to 50 per cent off selected lines including coats, dresses, shoes and bags, with bigger discounts expected in its Boxing Day sale.

The White Company – Known for its minimalist, quality clothing from pjs to cosy jumpers and great homewares, the brand offered up to 50 per cent off in its "white sale" last year. There’s currently 30 per cent off selected lines in its pre-Christmas sale too.

Urban Outfitters – Last year there was up to 75 per cent of Urban Outfitter's vintage pieces. It already has a 50 per cent off sale running across it’s fashion and homewares too.

Very – With impressive discounts on fashion, home, tech and gifts, Very should be on your sale shopping list this year.

Zara – Last year fashion crowd favourite Zara offered huge discounts on its winter essentials, including coats, dresses, footwear, jeans and accessories.

