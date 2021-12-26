Boxing Day sale crowds flood into Oxford Street’s Selfridges as shoppers to spend more than in last two years

Boxing Day sales at Selfridges department store on Oxford (PA)

Bargain hunters were pictured queuing to get their hands on the Boxing Day deals in Oxford Street’s Selfridges, in London.

Shoppers flooded through the front doors of the glamorous department store on Sunday when it opened.

Some of the biggest stores including M&S, John Lewis and Next remained shut.

Outside Selfridges, lengthy queues emerged after a survey indicated consumers were expected to spend more in the post-Christmas sales than in previous years.

Shoppers were queuing up to get into Selfridges on Boxing Day (PA)

Many shoppers were seen queuing with their face masks on in the rainy weather.

It comes as shoppers were expected to shop from home but spend more in the sales than in previous years, according to a survey.

People plan to spend an average of £247 each in the end of the year sales.

This is an increase of £85 on last year and £61 more than 2019, according to Barclaycards Payments which processes nearly £1 in every £3 spent on credit and debit cards in the UK.

Shoppers were hitting the shops before midday on Boxing Day (PA)

Boxing Day remains the most popular day for people to start sale shopping.

Almost four in 10 of people polled planned to spend out on Boxing Day.

Four in 10 said they would shop online in a bid to avoid the queues and the shops during the sales.

Covid concerns weren’t the only reason shoppers preferred to make purchases online.

A third of those polled said they prefer online shopping and 27 per cent of people didn’t want to brave the unpredictable weather.

Also, 32 per cent said it allowed them to spend time with families and friends in the holidays.

Barclaycard Payments head of online payments Harshna Cayley said: “The rise in spending when compared to the last two years is a reassuring sign for retailers, showing that, despite inflation increasing and worries about the new Covid-19 variant, consumers are keen to continue the tradition of sales shopping, even when some of the larger retailers are closing their physical stores on Boxing Day itself.

“Yet, we are also becoming more conscious about the purchases we make. With environmental concerns and the cost of everyday living front of mind, many Brits are seeking sustainable goods and services but also financially planning for the year ahead by taking advantage of deals to buy items for celebrations in the 2022.”

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 UK adults between December 3 and 7.