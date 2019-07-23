Boxing community reacts to death of Maxim Dadashev

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday from brain damage he suffered during a TKO loss to Subriel Matias in an IBF junior welterweight elimination match on Friday.

Dadashev was just 28 years old.

Dadashev's death serves as a stark reminder of the danger inherent in the sport of boxing, prompting many in the boxing community to pay tribute to "Mad Max," who was 13-1 as a pro.

Some of their reactions:

With a Saddened Heart I want to send my deepest condolences to the family of Maxim Dadashev who passed away after receiving head trauma in his last fight. Ppl boxing is a tuff sport, we put our lives on the line every single time we step in the ring. RIP my boxing brother pic.twitter.com/gLhqzGd5Xw — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) July 23, 2019

We are devastated to hear about the tragic passing of Maxim Dadashev. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) July 23, 2019

So terribly sad to hear the news of the passing of Maxim Dadashev. Rest in peace — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 23, 2019

Wow my heart heavy right now. I remember walking to the gas station with Maxim after he weighed in for one of his fights. Pray for his family to have strength in these tuff times because he was a good dude. RIP — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) July 23, 2019

This fella Maxim Dadashev was a fighter until his last breath, it’s a brutal cruel sport at times, he died aged 28 after suffering severe brain injuries during his defeat to Subriel Matias on Friday. May god rest his soul #RIPChamp pic.twitter.com/YY0ZajAceJ — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) July 23, 2019

Horrendous news: Maxim Dadashev has died from the injuries he sustained in his fight on Friday night. #RIP — Dan Rafael (@danrafaelespn) July 23, 2019

Rest In Peace, Maxim Dadashev. #Boxing is a very unforgiving sport. We can’t make it safe, but we can make it safer. We can also rally to economically help his wife and son. We must take care of our own. This is heartbreaking news. — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) July 23, 2019