Boxing: Bulgarian Pulev to fight Hughie Fury in Sofia

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, known as The Cobra, will make his much-anticipated comeback after an absence of a year and a half in a fight against Briton Hughie Fury in Sofia on Oct. 27.

The fight to decide the challenger for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world heavyweight title held by Briton Anthony Joshua will be Pulev's first since April, 2017 when he beat American veteran Kevin Johnson in Sofia.

The IBF has ordered Pulev to face Briton Dillian Whyte and American Jarell Miller to decide a title challenger but the two turned down the fights, angering the Bulgarian.

"Two have refused so far - Whyte and Miller, but Fury has already said no problem and he will play," the 37-year-old Pulev, who has only one loss in 26 fights, said.

"The date is clear - October 27, the fight will be in Sofia.

"It looks like it'll be a very interesting game. He is a good, young boxer."

Hughie Fury is a cousin of ex-world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Pulev pulled out of fighting Joshua in October, 2017 after suffering a shoulder injury. Joshua, who also holds the WBA, IBO and WBO titles, went on to beat his replacement Carlos Takam.

"I sustained the injury - I'm a man after all, though I'm almost a super man, but now I'm fully recovered," Pulev said. "This game (against Joshua) will take place, it's getting near and I have to win."

Pulev, one of Bulgaria's most popular sportsmen, turned professional at 28 in 2009.

He previously challenged for the IBF world heavyweight title in 2014, losing to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg on a fifth-round knockout. Pulev has since won five fights in a row.

