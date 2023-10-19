Boxer turned black rights pioneer honoured in North Shields

A middleweight boxing champion from Nigeria who became a black rights pioneer will be honoured with a plaque.

Charles Minto, who lived in North Shields from the 1920s, fought for the rights and welfare of hundreds of black people who settled in the town.

He was commended by Prime Minister Harold Macmillan as a "pioneer and leading spirit".

A display about him is being held at North Shields Customer First Centre for Black History Month.

David Young of North Shields Heritology Project said Mr Minto's story was one of "determination and resolve".

He said the boxer was instrumental in fighting to provide accommodation, community events, job opportunities and employment rights for more than 500 people, including about 300 children, of Caribbean and West African descent who were living in North Shields.

In 1939, Mr Minto pushed the government to support a new hostel for 300 West Indian and African sailors who were stranded in North Shields by the outbreak of war.

The blue plaque in honour of Mr Minto will be placed on an estate agents' office in Northumberland Place, the building having formerly been Colonial House - the hostel and community centre he founded.

It was opened in 1942 by then-future Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, who said: "We will intend this movement to be a lasting one and that it will spread.

"You are the pioneers, we recognise it, believe in it and will give all possible assistance, I particularly thank Mr Minto who is the leading spirit."

In 1949 Mr Minto was awarded an an MBE in the New Year's Honours list.

Mr Young said after the war Mr Minto continued to confront employment discrimination.

"He also organised fundraising and many social events, actively encouraging black children to bring along white friends to these, to draw the two communities closer together," Mr Young said.

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Dame Norma Redfearn said it was a "privilege to remember such an important figure in the history of North Tyneside in the 20th Century".

