Jermall Charlo arrested on robbery charges after alleged incident with waitress

Jermall Charlo was arrested on Wednesday on three felony robbery charges stemming from an alleged dispute the WBC middleweight champion was involved in with a waitress in July, according to ESPN.

Charlo turned himself into authorities in Bexar County, Texas, on Wednesday morning on three counts of second-degree robbery. He posted bond and was later released.

Charlo, according to KSAT, was at a San Antonio area bar with several others on July 16, when his credit card was declined multiple times. The 31-year-old then allegedly accused the server of trying to steal his credit card, grabbed two of her black server books and stole cash and other items from them.

Charlo allegedly yelled at the server in the restaurant that he would “f*** you all’s s*** up,” per ESPN. He and members of his group then “pushed their way out of the building” and left in a limousine, according to KSAT. The waitress suffered a lower leg injury after she was reportedly stepped on by a member of the group on their way out.

Charlo is facing between two and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, per the report. Charlo’s attorney told KSAT in an email that he “stole no money” and “made no threats” to anyone there.

“Over the last few weeks we have talked to the police, prosecutors and the club owner and although the club owner expressed his desire to drop the charges the officer insisted on filing charges to try to embarrass Jermall,” his attorney, Kent Schaffer, said, via KSAT. “At no time did he rob anyone or take any property other than his own.”

Charlo holds a perfect 32-0 record with 22 knockouts in his career. He last beat Juan Macias Montiel via unanimous decision in June to defend his title.