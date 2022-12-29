Boxer Gervonta Davis reportedly arrested on domestic violence charges

Boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly struck a woman in the head in Parkland, Florida, according to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

Davis was arrested just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday after he allegedly hit a woman in the side of her head with a “closed hand type slap.” The woman reportedly sustained a small abrasion to the inside of her to the inside of her upper lip.

The woman called police twice, according to ESPN, and was heard pleading for help while telling dispatchers that she had “a baby in the car and [Davis] attacked me … He’s going to kill me.”

That first call ended, but the woman then reportedly reconnected with police less than a minute later briefly. She also apparently pressed the emergency button in her car, and told the Mercedes-Benz Emergency Center that a man was “speeding at her.”

Davis was charged with battery causing bodily harm, which is a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. He was reportedly not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of his arrest. Davis was released on Wednesday afternoon after posting bail.

He denied the allegations on Twitter, but he has since deleted the post.

"I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F***ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F***ING CRAZY!!" part of his tweet said, via ESPN. "I'M NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG ... THAT'S THE ONLY REASON I'M DOING THIS NOW! JUST TO CLEAR MY NAME!"

Davis, 28, is a perfect 27-0 as a professional fighter. His next bout is scheduled for Jan. 7, when Davis will take on Hector Luis Garcia as part of a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view event on Showtime. It's unclear whether the alleged arrest will impact that fight. Showtime is looking into the incident, and Davis' boxing promoter declined to comment to ESPN.

Davis' career has been marred by multiple arrests. He was arrested for aggravated assault in 2017 though those charges were dropped. Davis was also arrested in 2018 for getting into a fight in Washington, D.C. In 2020, Davis was arrested for alleged domestic violence against his former girlfriend. That case was discharged in December, meaning no punishment was imposed on Davis.

That same year, Davis was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run and accused of fleeing the scene. Davis is set to go to trial on Feb. 16, 2023 after a plea deal stemming from the hit-and-run arrest was rejected in September.