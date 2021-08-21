Boxer Gervonta Davis OK after private plane crashed shortly after takeoff

Gervonta Davis documented the aftermath of the plane crash on Instagram on Saturday morning. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

Boxing star Gervonta Davis is fine after he was involved in a plane crash on Saturday morning, he shared on social media.

Davis and others were supposed to take off on a private plane on Saturday. It’s not clear exactly what happened, but it appears that everyone on board is safe.

Warning: The Instagram Live contains language that is NSFW:

Gervonta Davis has just gone live on Instagram after the private jet he was on crashed during take-off…



[📽️ @Gervontaa] pic.twitter.com/K8b91xUy4G — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 21, 2021

“It took off, but it didn’t take off,” he said on Instagram Live before showing the plane, which was sideways on grass near the runway. “Oh my god. I’m good, it’s just my ass hurts. I’m sitting on concrete.”

Davis had posted to Instagram just before the crash, which showed him and others boarding the plane.

Davis, 26, last fought in June, when he knocked out Mario Barrios to claim the WBA super lightweight title. That win brought him to a perfect 25-0 record. Davis has hinted that he wants to fight again in October, but it’s unclear who he will fight next or when specifically.

