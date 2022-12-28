Boxer Gervonta Davis accused of hitting woman, faces domestic violence charge

Boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a woman in the face, according to a Broward County Sheriff's Office incident report.

According to the incident report obtained by USA TODAY Sports, a woman suffered a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip on the right side of her mouth after Davis hit her with a "closed hand type slap."

The 28-year-old Davis was booked into the Broward County jail on Tuesday after being arrested in Parkland, Florida, on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm.

His scheduled fight against Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 in Washington on Showtime is in jeopardy.

Gervonta Davis celebrates during the WBA Super Lightweight world championship boxing match against Mario Barrios on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Atlanta. Davis won. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Davis is also scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16 to face more than a dozen charges over an alleged hit-and-run in 2020, where he is accused of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury after a Lamborghini he was driving ran a red light and struck another vehicle.

Just two weeks ago, Davis had misdemeanor charges against him in Coral Gables dropped after being accused of hitting an ex-girlfriend in 2020, according to Miami-Dade court records.

Davis is former world champion in three different weight classes and has a 27-0 record with 25 knockouts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boxer Gervonta Davis faces domestic violence charge, fight in jeopardy