Boxer Gervonta Davis accused of hitting woman, faces domestic violence charge
Boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a woman in the face, according to a Broward County Sheriff's Office incident report.
According to the incident report obtained by USA TODAY Sports, a woman suffered a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip on the right side of her mouth after Davis hit her with a "closed hand type slap."
The 28-year-old Davis was booked into the Broward County jail on Tuesday after being arrested in Parkland, Florida, on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm.
His scheduled fight against Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 in Washington on Showtime is in jeopardy.
Davis is also scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16 to face more than a dozen charges over an alleged hit-and-run in 2020, where he is accused of leaving the scene of an accident and failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury after a Lamborghini he was driving ran a red light and struck another vehicle.
Just two weeks ago, Davis had misdemeanor charges against him in Coral Gables dropped after being accused of hitting an ex-girlfriend in 2020, according to Miami-Dade court records.
Davis is former world champion in three different weight classes and has a 27-0 record with 25 knockouts.
