Boxer Cindy Ngamba becomes first refugee athlete to win Olympic medal

Born in Cameroon and trained in Britain, boxer Cindy Ngamba slugged her way into the history books at Paris 2024 by becoming the first athlete to secure an Olympic medal for the international refugee team.

Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba is living up to her middle name.

The 25-year-old was the first ever refugee athlete to qualify for the Olympic boxing tournament.

Now, after carrying the flag for the Refugee Olympic Team at the Paris opening ceremony, she'll be representing it on the podium after winning her quarter-final in the 75kg category against Davina Michel of France.

That victory, which Ngamba secured in three rounds by unanimous decision on Sunday, takes her through to the semis and guarantees her at least a bronze. (In Olympic boxing, two bronze medals are awarded to both losing semi-finalists to spare them a runoff fight for third place.)

"It means the world to me to be the first ever refugee to win a medal," she told reporters after the match.

"I'm just a human, just like any other refugee and athlete all around the world."

From detention centre to Olympic ring

Ngamba joined the 36-strong refugee team after being denied the chance to compete for Great Britain, where she lives and trains.



