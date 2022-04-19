Boxer Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint in east London for £71k watch

Anthony France
·3 min read
Boxer Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint in east London for £71k watch

Boxer Amir Khan has revealed he had his £71,000 watch stolen at gunpoint outside an east London restaurant on Monday night.

Two suspects ran towards the former boxing world champion in the street and one pointed a gun in his face before snatching the diamond-encrusted Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph timepiece.

Police arrived and searched the area but the men had fled in a getaway car along High Road, Leyton around 9.15pm.

Khan, 35, told fans he and wife Faryal Makhdoom, 30, were safe after the ordeal. She later shared pictures of the watch including its serial number in a bid to “find out who’s done this”. .

(Instagram)
(Instagram)

He tweeted: “Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton.

“I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face.

“The main thing is we’re both safe.”

The couple were at the end of a night out and were ambushed outside the Sahara Grill venue.

An eyewitness told The Sun Khan was “absolutely terrified”, adding of the muggers: “They were not hanging around. They got straight into the car and fled.

“Amir had enjoyed a lovely evening with his wife and had been shopping earlier in the day.

“It raises real fears he was a deliberate target. It’s extremely serious.”

Hours earlier, Olympic medallist Khan shared photos on Instagram of him shopping with a friend in Oxford Street wearing the flashy rose gold watch, which is studded with 719 diamonds.

The star was also wearing the watch at a charity bash for his foundation at the Grosvenor House in Park Lane on Friday.

American influencer Faryal and Bolton-born Khan have been married since 2013 and have three children - Muhammad Zaviyar, two, Alayna, three and Lamaisah, seven.

The couple are filming the second series of BBC Three reality show Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton which follows their “crazy, fabulous and fast-paced family life”.

In 2012, Khan had had to fight off 20 thugs armed with crowbars trying to steal his £100,000 Range Rover in Birmingham.

Khan, the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion, was beaten by fellow Briton Kell Brook via a sixth-round stoppage in Manchester in February.

That was the sixth defeat of a professional career featuring 34 wins, 21 by knockout.

Scotland Yard said: “Police were called at 9.15pm on Monday, April 18 to High Road, Leyton.

“A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing.

“There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries.

“Police responded and conducted an area search.

“At this very early stage there have been no arrests.

“An investigation has begun and police are following a number of enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 6753/18 Apr or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

