Amir Khan claims police took him off US flight ‘for no reason’ after face mask dispute

(PA)

Amir Khan has said police escorted him from a flight in the United States “for no reason”.

The former world champion boxer said he was trying to fly to a training camp in Colorado from New York, but he and a colleague were removed when someone complained his colleague’s mask “was not high enough”.

In a video shared on Twitter, Khan claimed he had been “banned” by American Airlines.

He spoke of being “disgusted” and “heartbroken” by his alleged treatment, adding #Notallterrorists.

“I was taken off the plane today when I was going to training camp to Colorado Springs by the police,” Khan said.

“Obviously a complaint was made by American Airlines staff, they said that my colleague’s mask was not high enough and not up, that they had to stop the plane and take me and my friend off when I did nothing wrong.

“They kicked us both off, I was sat on 1A, he was sat on 1B – I find it so disgusting and so disrespectful, I was supposed to go to Colorado Springs for a training camp and now I’m back in New York for another day.

Disgusted to be banned by @AmericanAir and @traveloneworld for not been able to fly to training camp, i got escorted by police off the plane for no reason. I would like to see evidence for any wrong doings! #AAteam #Notallterrorists pic.twitter.com/dL3UfFcYYl — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) September 18, 2021

“Now I have to reschedule another aeroplane to travel back to training camp which is really upsetting, for no reason this was and I’m just so disgusted that American Airlines would do this to us and ban me from travelling.”

Story continues

Khan said there must be cameras on the aeroplane that would have captured what happened.

“I’ve never seen this happen before.”

However, the airline said Khan had not been banned from travel, and that police were only present as a matter of course.

In a statement, it said: “Prior to takeoff, American Airlines Flight 700, with service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), returned to the gate to deplane two customers who reportedly refused to comply with repeated crew member requests to stow luggage, place cell phones in airplane mode and adhere to federal face covering requirements.”

“Our customer relations team is reaching out to Mr. Khan to learn more about his experience and reinforce the importance of policies implemented for the safety of our customers and crew.”

Read More

FBI and Park Rangers search campsite believed used by missing YouTuber Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito update: Separate searches for couple underway as mum says texts ‘fake’

This young indigenous Brazilian became a TikTok star by eating larvae

Dueling Tunisian protests erupt over president's power grab

Sarah Palin won’t get Covid vaccine, saying previous infection protects her

Latin American leaders divided on OAS at regional meeting