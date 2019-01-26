Boxer Adonis Stevenson regains ability to walk, speak as rehab continues following knockout loss

Boxer Adonis Stevenson is walking and speaking after being placed in coma following his fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk. (AP)

It’s been nearly two months since former world champion Adonis Stevenson suffered a traumatic brain injury during a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk in Quebec City and the fighter is starting to see some truly positive recovery signs.

According to his girlfriend, Simone God, Stevenson is beginning to speak and walk again with the help of his doctors and physical therapists. In a statement, God says she is confident the light heavyweight boxer will be able to make a full recovery.

“Last month, I disclosed that Adonis had woken up and was healing from his injury in the private company of his family and his dedicated medical team. Today, I am happy to share that after months of grueling workouts and physical therapy, Adonis has taken his first few steps, and is working towards walking independently.” God said in her statement.

“Despite his champion health, these improvements to his condition have not come easy. Adonis has pushed himself as the true champion that he is, incorporating courage and determination into his recovery. It has been a true gift to watch his health improve and we are grateful for every advancement he has made. Adonis is a world champion in the ring and continues to exhibit strength and perseverance in his rehabilitation. Additionally, I am happy to share that Adonis is beginning to verbally communicate and is able to speak to our family, friends and his medical team. At this time, I am confident that our ‘Superman’ will make a full recovery. On behalf of Adonis and our family, I thank you once again for your messages and ongoing support. We are truly humbled by your love and well wishes.”

The 41-year-old Canadian was placed in a medically induced coma after requiring emergency brain surgery following a brutal 11th-round knockout. Stevenson was quickly transferred to a nearby hospital, though he lost consciousness in the ambulance.

A champion of his weight class for nearly six years, Stevenson was making his 10th title defense in his first bout with Gvozdyk. It was just the second loss of Stevenson’s professional career and came seven months after he retained his title by draw against Badou Jack.

