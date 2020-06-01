Boxed In: Who is the Best Courtside Celebrity NBA Fan — Jack Nicholson vs. Spike Lee

Subscribe to Boxed In by Yahoo Sports

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's the glitz and glamour of Hollywood up against the grit and grind of New York City.

On this episode of Boxed In, Dalton Del Don, Andy Behrens, and Vincent Goodwill debate whether filmmaker Spike Lee or actor Jack Nicholson is the platonic ideal of an NBA fan. Is it the calm and collected Jack Nicholson, who's watched title after title in Los Angeles? Or the fiery Spike Lee, who supports the underdog New York Knicks — but not owner James Dolan — no matter what.

Watch or listen to Boxed In by Yahoo Sports Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on yahoosports.com, youtube.com/YahooSports or on your podcast platform of choice.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts