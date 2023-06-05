Box-wearing thief arrested after lifting disguise to get better view of loot

A man was arrested on Saturday after the bizarre robbery at a phone repair store (NBC6)

A robber tried to disguise himself by wearing a box on his head, only to reveal himself to a security camera as he pulled it up to get a better look at the loot.

The thief initially managed to get away with 19 iPhones and $8,000 in cash after raiding the phone repair store in Miami last month.

CCTV footage showed him with a white box over his head as he tried to smash open a glass cabinet.

But the raider gave himself away by lifting the box to get a clearer look at the phones he wanted to take.

After collecting the footage, the store’s owner found the thief hours later drinking at a liquor store and called the police, who arrested the man.

The owner of Irepair Tech shared footage with NBC 6 of the break-in carried out around 4am on Saturday, May 3.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name or more information about the robbery.