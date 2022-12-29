Box score from No. 19 Kentucky basketball’s 89-75 loss at Missouri
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Missouri in Columbia, Mo., on Wednesday night. The 19th-ranked Wildcats were defeated by the unranked Tigers, 89-75.
Next up for Kentucky is its annual rivalry game against Louisville on Saturday in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:
Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 23
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 19
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 8
Steals: Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, 2
Blocks: Cason Wallace, 1
Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, Jacob Toppin, 3
Minutes: Oscar Tshiebwe, 40
Three-pointers made: Cason Wallace 5-13, Sahvir Wheeler 2-3, Adou Thiero 1-1
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
Louisville at No. 19 Kentucky
When: Noon Saturday
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Louisville 2-11, Kentucky 8-4
Series: Kentucky leads 37-17
Last meeting: Louisville won 62-59 on Dec. 26, 2020, at Louisville