Box score from No. 19 Kentucky basketball’s 89-75 loss at Missouri

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Missouri in Columbia, Mo., on Wednesday night. The 19th-ranked Wildcats were defeated by the unranked Tigers, 89-75.

Next up for Kentucky is its annual rivalry game against Louisville on Saturday in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 23

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 19

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, 8

Steals: Cason Wallace, Oscar Tshiebwe, 2

Blocks: Cason Wallace, 1

Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, Jacob Toppin, 3

Minutes: Oscar Tshiebwe, 40

Three-pointers made: Cason Wallace 5-13, Sahvir Wheeler 2-3, Adou Thiero 1-1

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe, left, and Missouri’s Ronnie DeGray III collide as they battle for a loose ball during the first half Wednesday in Columbia, Mo.

Next game

Louisville at No. 19 Kentucky

When: Noon Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Louisville 2-11, Kentucky 8-4

Series: Kentucky leads 37-17

Last meeting: Louisville won 62-59 on Dec. 26, 2020, at Louisville