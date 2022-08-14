Box score from Kentucky basketball’s third exhibition game in the Bahamas

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Carleton University during the third game of its four-game August exhibition tour in the Bahamas on Saturday night. The Wildcats defeated the Canadian college team 118-56.

Next up for Kentucky is an exhibition against the Bahamas National Team at noon Sunday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Jacob Toppin, 27.

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 13.

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler and Toppin, 6.

Steals: Cason Wallace and Adou Thiero, 5.

Blocks: Daimion Collins, 2.

Turnovers: Collins, 4.

Minutes: Tshiebwe, 22:07.

Three-pointers made: Toppin 5-6, Antonio Reeves 5-8, Wallace 3-4, Chris Livingston 1-1, Thiero 1-2.

View a complete statistics report from the game.

Next game

Kentucky vs. Bahamas National Team

What: Game 4 of four-game exhibition series

When: Noon Sunday

Where: Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

