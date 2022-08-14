Box score from Kentucky basketball’s final exhibition game in the Bahamas
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the Bahamas National Select Team during the final game of its four-game August exhibition tour in the Bahamas on Sunday. The Wildcats won 98-74.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: Antonio Reeves, 22.
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 12.
Assists: Cason Wallace, 5.
Steals: Wallace, 4.
Blocks: Daimion Collins, 2.
Turnovers: Five players with 2.
Minutes: Jacob Toppin, 33.
Three-pointers made: Reeves 4-9, Toppin 1-3, Wallace 1-4, Chris Livingston 1-3.
View a complete statistics report from the game.
