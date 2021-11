Box score from Kentucky basketball’s exhibition victory over Miles College

In this article:

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played its final 2021-22 exhibition game against Miles College in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The Wildcats defeated the NCAA Division II Golden Bears, 80-71.

Next up for Kentucky is its regular-season opener against Duke University on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Champions Classic in New York City.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington, 15

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 12

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington, 6

Steals: Sahvir Wheeler, 2

Blocks: Dontaie Allen, 2

Turnovers: Sahvir Wheeler, 4

Minutes: TyTy Washington, 32

Three-pointers made: TyTy Washington 3-for-3, Kellan Grady 3-for-3, Dontaie Allen 3-for-5

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2021-22 schedule.

Next game

No. 10 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Duke

What: Champions Classic

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City

When: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPN