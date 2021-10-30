Box score from Kentucky basketball’s exhibition victory over Kentucky Wesleyan

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played its 2021-22 exhibition opener against Kentucky Wesleyan College in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The Wildcats defeated the NCAA Division II Panthers, 95-72.

Next up for Kentucky is an exhibition game against Miles College on Friday, Nov. 5 in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats open the regular season on Nov. 9 at the Champions Classic against Duke in New York City.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Keion Brooks, TyTy Washington, 18

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 10

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, Davion Mintz, 6

Steals: Sahvir Wheeler, 3

Blocks: Lance Ware, 2

Turnovers: Lance Ware, 2

Minutes: TyTy Washington, 25

Three-pointers made: Keion Brooks, 4-for-6; TyTy Washington, 3-for-3

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2021-22 schedule.

Next game

Exhibition: Miles College at No. 10 Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. Friday

TV: SEC Network