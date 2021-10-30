Box score from Kentucky basketball’s exhibition victory over Kentucky Wesleyan
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played its 2021-22 exhibition opener against Kentucky Wesleyan College in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The Wildcats defeated the NCAA Division II Panthers, 95-72.
Next up for Kentucky is an exhibition game against Miles College on Friday, Nov. 5 in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats open the regular season on Nov. 9 at the Champions Classic against Duke in New York City.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Keion Brooks, TyTy Washington, 18
Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 10
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, Davion Mintz, 6
Steals: Sahvir Wheeler, 3
Blocks: Lance Ware, 2
Turnovers: Lance Ware, 2
Minutes: TyTy Washington, 25
Three-pointers made: Keion Brooks, 4-for-6; TyTy Washington, 3-for-3
View a complete statistics report from the game.
Next game
Exhibition: Miles College at No. 10 Kentucky
When: 7 p.m. Friday
TV: SEC Network