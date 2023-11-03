Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 99-53 exhibition win over Kentucky State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Kentucky State in Rupp Arena on Thursday night in its 2023-24 exhibition finale. The 16th-ranked Wildcats defeated the NCAA Division II Thorobreds 99-53.

Next up for Kentucky is its regular-season opener against New Mexico State in Rupp Arena on Monday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:

Points: Antonio Reeves, 20

Rebounds: Tre Mitchell, 10

Assists: D.J. Wagner, 7

Steals: Tre Mitchell, 3

Blocks: Tre Mitchell, Justin Edwards, 2

Turnovers: Jordan Burks, 2

Minutes: Antonio Reeves, 29

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 4-6, Tre Mitchell 3-5, D.J. Wagner 2-6, Justin Edwards 1-3

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2023-24 schedule.

Kentucky’s Adou Thiero (3) fights for a rebound against Kentucky State during Thursday’s exhibition game at Rupp Arena.

UK season opener

New Mexico State at No. 16 Kentucky

When: 8 p.m. Monday

TV: SEC Network

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Series: Kentucky leads 1-0

Last meeting: Kentucky won 82-60 on March 12, 1999, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at New Orleans