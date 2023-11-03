Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 99-53 exhibition win over Kentucky State
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Kentucky State in Rupp Arena on Thursday night in its 2023-24 exhibition finale. The 16th-ranked Wildcats defeated the NCAA Division II Thorobreds 99-53.
Next up for Kentucky is its regular-season opener against New Mexico State in Rupp Arena on Monday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Thursday’s game:
Points: Antonio Reeves, 20
Rebounds: Tre Mitchell, 10
Assists: D.J. Wagner, 7
Steals: Tre Mitchell, 3
Blocks: Tre Mitchell, Justin Edwards, 2
Turnovers: Jordan Burks, 2
Minutes: Antonio Reeves, 29
Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 4-6, Tre Mitchell 3-5, D.J. Wagner 2-6, Justin Edwards 1-3
View a complete statistics report from the game.
UK season opener
New Mexico State at No. 16 Kentucky
When: 8 p.m. Monday
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Series: Kentucky leads 1-0
Last meeting: Kentucky won 82-60 on March 12, 1999, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at New Orleans